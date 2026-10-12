Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
Oct 13

AI or SI Data Center expansion is going to happen. How and by how much and where still has to be decided. What really has to happen is there must be agreement between the local's and the DC Groups. I can agree, nobody wants a large industrial warehouse built across the street or even at the end of the block.

Is there a reason why these DC have to be so high? Why not the maximum height of a 2 story home? Can they build some park space or ball fields next to them to attract community use?

We really like the concept of Community Power Plants. This means the DC Group receives and pays for the natural gas that is being used to produce the electricity, so the community knows they are not paying for it.

What if the Data center and the Community Power Plant could claim they are not putting any emissions into the atmosphere? (sort of like they are solar or wind powered)

An agreement can be made be that the Community power Plant will Host the combusted exhaust to "another party" ~ a Community Commercial Greenhouse. The combusted exhaust can be piped over to these greenhouses where they will be accepted, and the CO2 will be tested and then used for enrichment purposes. The Btu's (heat energy) will be used for environmental control purposes, or turned into electricity. The condensation or water will have nutrients added and then through the drip irrigation be fed to the food producing plants.

Hundreds of new good paying full time jobs will be created for the local community.

We believe that if these AI Groups deliver the idea of Data Centers to communities in this manner, there would not be the negative reaction as they are getting today.

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