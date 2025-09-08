Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
5h

It was not that many years ago that reliable, affordable coal plants were operating at New England Electric and neighboring New Hampshire. The "War on Coal" was waged well by the politicians of New England and the high electric rates are a direct result of the combined war on coal and opposition to natural gas pipelines. I worked for four years for a MA company (Riley Stoker) and frequently visited MA on business and to see friends. My circle of friends called Massachusetts, "Taxachussetts" back in the 1980's. My experiences left me with the takeaway that the foolish energy policies of MA are hard to figure. Why? Because Massachusetts is reputed to have the best K-12 Public education system and is well known for being the home of numerous world class Universities, yet some of the most anti-American, lowest Energy IQ Congresspersons and Senators. So why did the voters and politicians fall for the "Green Kool Aid"? Massachusetts is a poster child ranking right up there with Gavin Newsome and CA for pro CCP, low Energy IQ policy makers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
13m

They voted for it!

Pay up!

Own it and next time vote wisely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture