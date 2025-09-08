Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

We’re not sure how to feel about this story. Outrage. Relief. Sarcasm. Befuddlement. All of those emotions swirl in our heads. For years, we have chronicled the radical/left position of former Attorney General (and now Governor) Maura Healey in Massachusetts with her opposition to pipelines and natural gas energy (here’s one of many examples: Mass. AG Loses Her Mind – Asks DPU to Study No NatGas Future).

Yet, electricity prices in her state are now through the roof and heading for the stratosphere (due to her policies), so she has suddenly reversed course and now supports more natural gas for the state’s largest utility, Eversource. Why? Because she wants to get reelected. She’s a leech, sucking off the government for a job she wants to keep, and a hypocrite.

We suppose we should be happy that Healey now wants more natural gas in her state, after opposing it for years. Somehow, we can’t muster up any enthusiasm for this sudden change of heart.

Two days ago MDN told you that Enbridge announced that it had reached a final investment decision (FID) on two new pipeline projects, one of which will flow an additional 75 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of Marcellus/Utica molecules through the Algonquin Gas Transmission pipeline throughout New England and the northeast (see Enbridge Reaches FID on Algonquin Pipe Expansion in New England). That project is called Algonquin Reliable Affordable Resilient Enhancement (AGT Enhancement) and is estimated to cost $300 million for “system upgrades within, or adjacent to, existing rights-of-way.”

What we didn’t know two days ago is that most, if not all, of the extra gas to flow through Algonquin will go to Eversource in Massachusetts. Eversource announced a 10-year deal with Enbridge for extra gas supplies from Alongquin and is now asking the Mass. Department of Public Utilities to OK the contract. Healey has weighed in with her full support for the deal. Hypocrite.

Gov. Maura Healey signaled support for Eversource’s proposal to lock in more natural gas for Massachusetts, offering an indication she sees the fossil fuel as an important part of the state’s energy mix even as her administration presses forward with longer-term climate goals. “We appreciate this 10-year proposal. Massachusetts and the Northeast need more energy supply for reliability and to lower energy bills. That’s why we are committed to an all-of-the above approach to energy resources, and gas continues to play an important role in our overall energy supply,” Healey said in a statement. The governor’s remarks followed Eversource Energy’s filing with state regulators for approval of a decade-long contract to purchase additional natural gas from an upcoming expansion of the Algonquin Gas Transmission Pipeline. Enbridge said Tuesday it had reached its final investment decision on the expansion project, predicting it would”increase reliable supply and improve affordability by reducing winter price volatility for customers.” Enbridge expects to complete the project in 2029, subject to regulatory and government approvals.

Eversource said the deal would reduce reliance on costly, imported liquefied natural gas from the Everett Marine Terminal, cut customer bills by roughly $400 million over ten years, and avoid any increase in greenhouse gas emissions since it replaces an existing supply contract. “As part of our continued focus on affordability and reliability for customers, we’ve entered into a precedent agreement with Algonquin over a 10-year period to purchase additional natural gas supply from a proposed capacity expansion project,” Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said Tuesday. The company has asked the Department of Public Utilities to issue a decision by February 2026, ahead of a March 1 deadline written into the agreement. Repeating a phrase she’s touted before, Healey said at a public event hosted by Bloomberg on Wednesday that she supports an “all of the above” approach to energy. When asked whether that strategy includes new natural gas pipelines in Massachusetts, the governor reiterated her support for the Eversource project. “I consider any proposals that come our way. In fact, Eversource, one of our utility companies just filed a proposal for 10 years that I personally support because we need some near-term solves to the supply issue that we have right now in the Northeast,” she said. “This is an issue that we see across America, but I think it’s particularly acute for the Northeast region of the country.” Healey’s support comes as her administration manages turbulence in other parts of the energy sector. The state last month paused its next offshore wind procurement until at least 2026, citing delays in federal permitting and ongoing contract negotiations.A repeatedly-delayed procurement that launched in 2024 is also not expected to progress until Dec. 31, if at all. President Donald Trump’s administration recently ordered a halt to the nearly completed Revolution Wind project off the New England coast. Grid operator ISO New England, which had counted that power into its near-term supply plans, warned that “delaying the project will increase risks to reliability” of the grid. At the same time, the DPU has taken steps to wean the state off new fossil fuel infrastructure. Last month, regulators barred utilities from spreading the cost of new gas hookups across existing customers, part of an effort to discourage system expansion, Commonwealth Beacon reported. They are also reviewing gas company climate compliance plans to ensure operations align with legally binding emissions targets. Environmental advocates said regulators should carefully weigh whether more gas infrastructure is the right path. “Acadia Center is reviewing the proposed pipeline expansion project, which responds to the task given to gas utilities by the DPU to phase-out reliance on Everett Marine Terminal,” the group said in a statement. “Phasing-out reliance on EMT should be done first with all available clean energy solutions, rather than with expanded gas pipeline supply.” The group also cautioned against long-term risks to consumers. “By doubling down on gas, Massachusetts and the region risk locking consumers into deeper and more expensive fuel cost exposure that will keep ratepayers paying higher bills for decades longer,” Acadia Center said. The competing developments highlight the challenge of keeping energy reliable and affordable while moving toward decarbonization. Massachusetts consistently has among the nation’s highest energy prices, and with grid demand expected to rise sharply over the next decade, decisions on gas contracts, wind projects, and storage procurements carry significant stakes for households and businesses.

Can Massachusetts voters not see right through her transparent motives?

