Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
3m

It’s proven again. It’s time for a completely new government in DC. This government has shown itself again to be focused on itself and not on the people in its district.

People it’s time for you to wake up, and decide if you want to smell the roses and blossoms or if you want to smell poop.

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