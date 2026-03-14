Guest Post from Vijay Jayaraj at the CO2 Coalition.

IPoliticians in and around Washington, D.C., posture as guardians of the planet while standing by seemingly unconcerned for weeks as raw sewage from their backyard spills into the Potomac River flowing through the nation’s capital and into the Chesapeake Bay’s fishery.

The spill started January 19 with the failure of a 60-million-gallon-a-day pipe in the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (DC Water) system. While DC Water reported that a bypass around the break had been completed five days later, Betsy Nicholas, president of the Potomac Riverkeeper Network (PRKN), said about 300 million gallons of sewage had gone into the river and residual spillage had continued to pollute for an extended period.

View of the headquarters building of the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (DC Water) in Washington, D.C. The building, named "HQO", is so named because it is located atop the O Street Pumping Station, along the Anacostia River . The headquarters building was completed in 2019 and is a "green building" certified as LEED Platinum Class A. It contains “sustainable design" features! Photo by Moreau1 - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=90772625

Testing by PRKN and scientists from the University of Maryland revealed a river teeming with disease. Water samples collected nine days after the disaster showed levels of fecal bacteria more than 2,700 times the safe limit established by Maryland and Virginia. Even 10 miles downstream, at the Thompson Boat House along the D.C. waterfront, contamination levels ranged from two to 59 times above the recreational safety limit.

Dean Naujoks of PRKN said that officials understated the effect of the spill. “DC Water claimed … that the sewage leak was fully contained in the C&O Canal, but on February 4 it acknowledged that ‘overflow risks remain,’ which have resulted in ‘slight increases’ in coliform levels near Lock 10 over the past two days. Our February 3 data show that the actual E. coli contamination is in fact 4,227 times over the safety limit. This is hardly slight.”

DC Water and others, including Maryland Governor Wes Moore, have drawn heavy criticism from PRKN and political opponents for an apparent lack of urgency.

“At a time when faith in our leaders is dishearteningly low, the wholly insufficient response by the D.C. government at all levels only adds to that loss of faith,” said PRKN’s Nicohlas. “Our conscience should be shocked when we remember that what is at risk here is public health – for millions of area residents.”

The inaction on part of policymakers is baffling. Governor Moore’s claim that containment work was nearly done was damage control and downplayed the scale of the disaster.

Having been asked a month after the spill to help with the recovery, Lee Zeldin, head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, minced no words: “The … overflow is a sewage crisis of historic proportion. Never should any American family, community, or waterway ever have to experience this level of extensive environmental damage.”

Indeed. How does the wealthiest nation on Earth allow a major river to become a septic system? At least in part, by having modern environmentalism hijacked by a climate industrial complex that obsessively demonizes carbon dioxide – a colorless, odorless gas essential for life.

While the likes of Governor Moore direct billions to so-called green programs to address a fabricated climate crisis, a 60-year-old line –six feet in diameter – is allowed to deteriorate to the point of releasing toxins that are an immediate threat to wildlife and a hazard to people. The same politicians who lecture working-class families about their gas stoves and internal combustion engines are blind to the moral failing of an incompetence that dumps human waste into a river used by those same families. The irony is bitter.

This is the difference between real accountability for ecological care and the climate elite’s preening over phony achievements in “fighting” a made-up crisis. Legitimate environmental concerns have more to do with the health of habitats for animals and people than fanciful visions of managing a climate system that is much too complex and too large to control – even if there were reasons to do so.

While the Potomac Riverkeeper Network has been vocal about the sewage spill, many other environmental groups have been missing in action. Such organizations, we suspect, have mission statements that call on them to step forward.

In any case, let’s hope that the cherry blossoms of March replace mid-winter’s poisons and stench along the Potomac’s shores.

Originally published in American Greatness on March 12, 2026.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia. He holds an M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, both in the U.K., and a bachelor’s in engineering from Anna University, India. He served as a research associate with the Changing Oceans Research Unit at University of British Columbia, Canada

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