Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
3h

The CO2 claim’s by climatocatastrophists are bogus.

But then they eat meat grown in a lab and forage for weeds. Consider that the lab grown meat keeps dividing cells without regulation. If that was in a real animal it would be called cancer.

Facts-

We need meat

We like meat

We need CO2

Without CO2 we have no plant life and no animal life

Without CO2 we have no carbonation in our beer, or any other beverage.

One fact that gets ignored is the sea life that forms shells relies on CO2.

So the difficulty in handling CO2 is when we want to transport it in pipelines or in tankers - we need to compress it and it is corrosive to steel. But the greenies don’t comprehend these simple facts.

And the farting animal thing is just a bunch of hooey, made up by people who don’t comprehend biology of life.

It’s time to keep kicking back on these climate crazies and perhaps even kick harder more frequently.

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