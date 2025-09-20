Many of our readers are familiar with Chris Martz, the young meteorologist who has taken on and dispensed with climate alarmism. He now works for CFACT and recently testified before Congress on its behalf:

Martz is very careful to distinguish cloud seeding and the like from geo-engineering that politically correct governments, such as the bizarre one in charge of the UK these days, are, believe it or not, seriously considering. The written version of his excellent testimony may be found here. Check it out for more details!

