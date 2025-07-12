Energy Security and Freedom

Jeff Chestnut
3h

The promoters of the battery and wind and solar should make the investment. And any consumer should have the choice to participate in using their produced electricity. Of course all would fail economically immediately. That sums up the entire wind/solar/battery efforts. It’s delusional and pushed by grifters as hoax promoters. The public will not be hoodwinked when costs are truthfully and fully exposed at the concept stage of the projects. Facts haven’t changed the narrative of the great grift; only rejection by the public will return society to sanity.

Al Christie
3h

Thanks for the easy-to-understand example. Fortunately, the President's energy secretary, Chris Wright, knows these facts, and is doing everything he can to correct energy policy. We can't rely on the utilities to do it as long as they can profit from the subsidized policies of the former administration.

