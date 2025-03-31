Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Donald Trump has taken significant actions to eliminate “environmental justice” programs within the federal government during his second term, which began on January 20, 2025.

What is so-called environmental justice (EJ)? It is the leftist theory that energy projects like pipelines and well pads target locations where there are black, brown, or poor people who can’t fight back legally. They don’t want the projects, but they have no way ($$) to fight them. And so their populations suffer the negative environmental consequences of living near polluting energy projects. Energy projects are presumed to be inherently racist.

It is a disgusting, loathsome political theory peddled mainly by the far-left of the Democrat Party. Although Donald Trump has quashed EJ on the federal level, the Josh Shapiro Department of Environment Protection’s EJ program keeps chugging along, oblivious that nobody wants it, nobody respects it, and it’s a “dead man walking.”

Here is what Donald Trump has done, beginning on Day 1 of his second term, to eliminate EJ on the federal level:

As of March 28, 2025, Donald Trump has taken significant actions to eliminate “environmental justice” (EJ) programs within the federal government during his second term, which began on January 20, 2025. These actions primarily stem from executive orders issued early in his administration, reflecting a broader policy shift to dismantle initiatives associated with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and environmental justice. Below is a summary of the key actions based on available information up to this date: Executive Order to Terminate EJ Programs (January 20, 2025):

On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.” This order mandated the termination of all environmental justice offices, positions, and programs across federal departments within 60 days (by March 21, 2025).



It specifically targeted EJ initiatives by requiring the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to compile a list of all existing EJ-related positions, committees, programs, services, activities, budgets, and expenditures.



Agencies were then directed to assess the operational impact and costs of these programs and recommend their elimination. This move effectively aimed to erase decades of federal EJ policy, including offices like the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights and the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) environmental justice functions. Rescission of Prior EJ Executive Orders (January 20, 2025):

Through an executive order titled “Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions,” Trump revoked several Biden-era and earlier executive orders that underpinned federal EJ efforts. These included: EO 12898 (1994) : Issued by President Clinton, this required federal agencies to address disproportionate environmental and health impacts on minority and low-income populations.

EO 14008 (2021) : Issued by President Biden, this established the Justice40 Initiative, aiming to direct 40% of certain federal environmental investments to disadvantaged communities.

EO 14096 (2023): Also under Biden, this created the White House Office of Environmental Justice and reinforced a government-wide EJ commitment. These rescissions dismantled the legal framework supporting EJ programs, including the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council and related interagency efforts. Staff and Funding Cuts at the EPA (February 2025):

By early February 2025, the Trump administration placed nearly 200 EPA employees from the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights on administrative leave, effectively halting its operations.



This office, established in 1992 and expanded under Biden, was tasked with integrating equity into environmental policymaking. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin justified this by arguing that EJ and DEI initiatives advanced ideological priorities rather than core agency missions.



Additionally, a $3 billion EJ program was shut down by March 21, 2025, aligning with the 60-day deadline from the January 20 executive order. Funding cuts also impacted regional EJ teams, such as in the Mid-Atlantic, where over a dozen staff lost positions and communication with external groups was suppressed. DOJ Environmental Justice Program Overhaul (February 2025):

On February 5, 2025, newly appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memo rescinding Biden-era EJ directives within the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). This included placing four employees focused on EJ issues on leave and announcing plans to reduce about 20 staff positions in the division’s Law and Policy Section.



Bondi’s memo stated that the DOJ would no longer prioritize EJ, instead enforcing environmental laws “evenhandedly,” aligning with Trump’s broader anti-DEI stance. This effectively sidelined the DOJ’s role in supporting EJ litigation and enforcement. Funding Freeze and Clawback Efforts (January-February 2025):

Trump’s “Unleashing American Energy” executive order, signed January 20, 2025, directed agencies to pause disbursement of funds from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which included billions for EJ-related grants (e.g., the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund).



By March 8, 2025, the DOJ demanded nonprofits awarded these funds provide records to the FBI, escalating efforts to claw back $20 billion already obligated by the EPA under Biden. While courts have challenged some aspects of this freeze, the practical impact has stalled EJ community projects nationwide. These actions collectively aim to dismantle the federal government’s EJ infrastructure, reversing policies dating back to 1994. Critics argue this disproportionately harms marginalized communities reliant on these programs for pollution mitigation, while supporters frame it as eliminating wasteful, ideologically driven bureaucracy.



As of March 28, 2025, some of these moves face legal challenges, but their immediate effect has been to halt or severely curtail EJ efforts across agencies like the EPA and DOJ. The full scope of implementation may evolve as agency-level actions unfold and court rulings emerge.

Meanwhile, the Shapiro DEP issued an EJ newsletter to update folks on the work it accomplished in 2024 and what it plans to do in 2025. Below is a summary of what’s in the newsletter, and here is the full DEP EJ newsletter.

The Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ) at the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released its first EJ Newsletter of 2025, highlighting key accomplishments from 2024 and providing updates for the current year. Under Governor Josh Shapiro and Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley, the OEJ has focused on enhancing community engagement in Environmental Justice (EJ) areas without delaying projects.



In 2024, DEP processed 294 permits in EJ areas, with 29 projects benefiting from OEJ’s public participation efforts. The OEJ launched a proactive outreach initiative, engaging over 230 community organizations, 240 stakeholders, and hosting numerous events, earning a $1 million EPA grant for its nationally recognized model. Key 2024 successes include the Beaver County Environmental Mitigation Community Fund, which improved public participation in Shell’s permitting process, influencing the applicant to adopt DEP’s EJ tools like PennEnviroScreen. Leadership updates include Jessica Shirley’s nomination as DEP Secretary, Mariana Fletcher as OEJ Director, and Justin Dula’s return as Senior Advisor. The newsletter details regional activities in early 2025, such as community presentations, public hearings on permits (e.g., MarkWest Harmon Creek Gas Plant, Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, and Shell Petrochemical Complex), and educational events across Pennsylvania’s regions. The Environmental Justice Advisory Board (EJAB) met in February 2025, discussing PennEnviroScreen improvements, with its next meeting scheduled for May 13, 2025. DEP’s Energy Programs Office will host Climate Action Plan workshops in March and April 2025. Resources like the Green and Healthy Homes Initiative and Growing Greener Grant were highlighted, alongside contact details for OEJ staff and regional coordinators. The newsletter emphasizes ongoing public participation opportunities and tools like PennEnviroScreen, encouraging community feedback and involvement.

#Pennsylvania #DEP #EnvironmentalJustice #Trump #EnvironmentalJustice #MarcellusDrillingNews

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.

Share