Entertaining Auto Expert John Cadogan exposes the problems auto-makers such as Jeep have when bean-counters and lawyers have too much influence in car design and the inevitable recalls of their initial work. This time he focuses on Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee plugin hybrid (PHEV) models.
The absurdity of the following recall warnings isn’t lost on Cadogan as he examines the following recall warnings:
“Owners should park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until their vehicle has been remedied. In addition owners should not charge unrepaired vehicles because the risk of fire is higher in a charged battery and the risk of fire is reduced when the battery is depleted.”
It’s an absoutely fascinating video, especially when he talks about the trash design of the battery pack which also effectively serves as the floor of the vejicle with firewall between. Check it out! You’ll enjoy the practical advice and Cadogan’s special Aussie brand of cynical humor.
Glad no one got hurt. These battery explosions are dangerous. - Here are some surprising numbers from consumer affairs:
"As of the end of July 2024, battery or charging problems have caused automakers to recall roughly 17% of EVs and 11% of plug-in hybrid EVs sold since 2015, according to a ConsumerAffairs analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and sales estimates from Edmunds.
In total, nearly 645,000 EVs and more than 81,000 plug-in EVs have been recalled.
Battery fires are the most serious issue among the EV recalls, automotive experts say.
A warning to “park outside,” due to a risk of sparking a fire, was placed on 28% of EV recalls and 69% of plug-in EV recalls related to battery or charging issues.