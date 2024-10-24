Entertaining Auto Expert John Cadogan exposes the problems auto-makers such as Jeep have when bean-counters and lawyers have too much influence in car design and the inevitable recalls of their initial work. This time he focuses on Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee plugin hybrid (PHEV) models.

The absurdity of the following recall warnings isn’t lost on Cadogan as he examines the following recall warnings:

“Owners should park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until their vehicle has been remedied. In addition owners should not charge unrepaired vehicles because the risk of fire is higher in a charged battery and the risk of fire is reduced when the battery is depleted.”

It’s an absoutely fascinating video, especially when he talks about the trash design of the battery pack which also effectively serves as the floor of the vejicle with firewall between. Check it out! You’ll enjoy the practical advice and Cadogan’s special Aussie brand of cynical humor.

