Red State posted an outstanding story yesterday about our politically correct Department of Defense and how it somehow got suckered into playing with climate, probably because our Eurpean allies wanted us to do so, and no one truly resisted through five different administrations. Hegseth is determined to rid his Department of “climate change crap.” Amen to that!

The extent of the problem is revealed in a ridiculous Department of Defense, Office of Net Assessment report from 2003 titled “An Abrupt Climate Change Scenario and Its Implications for United States National Security.” It is, as Hegseth articulates with great precision, total crap and includes this silly little table as an instance:

Checking with Perplexity, we learn the following:

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2003, the Office of Net Assessment (ONA), part of the Department of Defense (DOD), was budgeted approximately $10.4 million.

Let's hope the other ONA studies for which we paid rose to a higher level of competence. The reason for the report, of course, was to shut up climate sketics by throwing out some outrageous commentary suggesting the Bush Administration heard them — a total waste of money in the asisnine hope that climate cult members could be pacified with such crap.

The Center for Naval Analyses's Military Advisory Board also produced a report in 2007 titled National Security and the Threat of Climate Change.

Projected climate change poses a serious threat to America’s national security. Potential threats to the nation’s security require careful study and prudent planning — to counter and mitigate potential detrimental outcomes. Based on the evidence presented, the Military Advisory Board concluded that it is appropriate to focus on the serious consequences to our national security that are likely from unmitigated climate change. In already-weakened states, extreme weather events, drought, flooding, sea level rise, retreating glaciers, and the rapid spread of life-threatening diseases will themselves have likely eﬀects: increased migrations, further weakened and failed states, expanded ungoverned spaces, exacerbated underlying conditions that terrorist groups seek to exploit, and increased internal conflicts. In developed countries, these conditions threaten to disrupt economic trade and introduce new security challenges, such as increased spread of infectious disease and increased immigration. Overall, climate change has the potential to disrupt our way of life and force changes in how we keep ourselves safe and secure by adding a new hostile and stressing factor into the national and international security environment.

More crap and here's still more from the 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review, which offered the following.

The Department is increasing its use of renewable energy supplies and reducing energy demand to improve operational effectiveness, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of U.S. climate change initiatives, and protect the Department from energy price fluctuations. The Military Departments have invested in noncarbon power sources such as solar, wind, geothermal, and biomass energy at domestic installations and in vehicles powered by alternative fuels, including hybrid power, electricity, hydrogen, and compressed national gas. Solving military challenges— through such innovations as more efficient generators, better batteries, lighter materials, and tactically deployed energy sources—has the potential to yield spin-off technologies that benefit the civilian community as well. DoD will partner with academia, other U.S. agencies, and international partners to research, develop, test, and evaluate new sustainable energy technologies.

And, as Red State notes:

The Army set a deadline of 2035 for all of its administrative vehicles to be electric and 2050 for tactical vehicles.

And, here’s how it was going with the corporatist raid on the DOD budget in February, 2024, prior to Hegseth's arrival at DOD:

When green energy entrepreneur and researcher Tom Holm invited Defense Department personnel to a first-of-its-kind tactical electric vehicle expo he had organized in San Diego last September, some 500 stakeholders and decision-makers from across the military services showed up, eager to hear from panels on swift charging advancements and expeditionary fleet electrification challenges. The event was so well received that it’s expanding in 2024 with a transition from TEVx to TEVCON: a full-blown convention for those invested in the challenge of weaning the vehicles that carry troops into combat off their conventional fuel sources in favor of more green and sustainable electric power. Following the conference, an associated roadshow will bring militarized electric vehicle and battery demonstrations to bases across the country. This show of interest comes despite clear misgivings from the Army and the Marine Corps — the Defense Department’s primary purchasers of tactical vehicles — about the readiness of tactical EV technology and the way forward to development and acquisition. Last June, Lt. Gen. Ross Coffman, deputy commanding general of Army Futures Command, said “the technology does not exist” to create an all-electric tank that can charge in the “tactically relevant” 15-minute time window the service wants. The 17-megawatt generator such a tank would need to meet this target would burn more than 1,200 gallons of diesel per hour, according to analysis from the Institute for Energy Research. For its part, the Marine Corps maintains it still has no requirement for an all-electric tactical vehicle, preferring to invest in fuel-saving retrofits and cautiously develop a hybrid truck while waiting for technology to mature.

Thank God for Hegseth!

