On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Senate approved Senate Bill (SB) 704, known as the Grid Stabilization and Security Act, sponsored by Republican State Senator Gene Yaw. This legislation directs the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to collaborate to identify suitable sites for natural gas-powered electricity generation.

By streamlining site preparation, the bill aims to address critical shortfalls in electricity generation on the PJM grid and attract new investment in baseload power, which has stagnated since 2019.

Now heading to the House, the measure seeks to bolster Pennsylvania’s energy leadership while creating jobs and ensuring long-term grid reliability.

Sen. Yaw is on a roll. Yesterday, we told you about another Yaw bill passed by the Senate, SB 712, to streamline the plugging of abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells (see PA Senate Approves Bill to Make Plugging Old O&G Wells Easier).

As with SB 712, SB 704 now moves to the House (controlled by Democrats). Will the Dems pass it? Doubtful, since they care less about reliable energy and lower prices than they do about scoring political points with their lunatic environmental fringe $upporters.

Sen. Yaw’s office issued this press release to announce the passage of this important new bill, SB 704:

The state Senate today approved legislation to address the electric generation shortfall and expand energy development, according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), sponsor of the measure. Senate Bill 704 directs the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to work together to identify suitable sites for natural gas electric generation projects. The goal, Yaw said, is to address electricity generation shortages in the PJM grid and attract investment by speeding up site preparation. “This bill is about getting projects from concept to construction faster,” Yaw said. “By improving coordination between DCED and DEP, we can attract major energy investment, create family-sustaining jobs and help ensure Pennsylvania remains a national energy leader.” This legislation is part of Yaw’s continued work related to responsible energy development and protecting the reliability of the PJM electric grid. Yaw, along with legislators from Pennsylvania and Ohio, convened with PJM Interconnection leadership late last year to discuss the evolving electricity market landscape. Yaw has also introduced a number of other measures aimed at addressing grid reliability, including legislation to overhaul the EDGE Program, legislation to establish an Independent Energy Office in Pennsylvania, legislation to protect the power grid from purposeful damage and legislation to place decisions regarding energy restrictions within the purview of the state. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

