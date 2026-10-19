Our friend, Doug McLinko, a Bradford County Commissioner from the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, just posted an op-ed with The Towanda Review, and we’re pleased to share it below:
The leaves are turning in Bradford County, the woodpiles are going up, and furnaces across the commonwealth are kicking on. For millions of Pennsylvania families, the electric bills that hurt the most are on their way.
Since the start of the shale revolution, I’ve pushed to put more of our abundant natural gas to work here at home, especially in power generation. Pennsylvania has the energy, but we still don’t have enough power plants to turn it into electricity. Meanwhile, Harrisburg keeps pointing fingers in the wrong direction.
Start with the facts. Every year, PJM Interconnection, which runs the grid for Pennsylvania, 12 other states and Washington, D.C., holds an auction to line up enough power plants to keep the lights on three years out.
This July, it came up short by about 6,800 megawatts, roughly the output of seven large power plants. The year before, it came up short, too. Until then, that had never happened in PJM’s history. For the third straight year, prices hit the maximum allowed.
Winter is where that gap will bite. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s own 2026 study found the grid slipping below reliability standards starting in 2027, with the greatest risk on winter mornings. The single riskiest hour is 8 a.m. in January, when families are waking up, turning up the thermostat and getting kids out the door.
Help isn’t coming fast. PJM’s emergency “backstop” plan to secure new supply was supposed to launch Sept. 30. The day before, federal regulators put it on hold over cost concerns. The fix could drag into next year.
So who’s getting blamed? The companies that string the wires.
Gov. Josh Shapiro has called rate requests “pure greed.” In April, he sent utility CEOs a letter threatening to “vocally and forcefully” oppose their rate requests unless they accepted lower profits. Moody’s called it “a break with regulatory norms,” and for good reason: The governor doesn’t set rates. The PUC does. House Democratic leaders then followed his lead with a bill to tie utility profits to a Treasury bond formula. It makes for a good campaign message in October of an election year. None of it produces a single megawatt.
Here is what too many politicians won’t say out loud: Pennsylvania’s electric utilities don’t generate electricity. Since the state restructured its electric industry in the late 1990s, companies like Penelec and West Penn Power have not been allowed to own power plants. Their job is the poles, wires and substations, and the crews who restore service when an ice storm hits. The supply portion, about half of a typical bill, is bought on the regional market and passed through to customers with no profit to the utility.
You can cap utility profits, and it will not change the price of the electrons. You can scold utility executives on camera, and it will not open a power plant.
If we want more electrons, we need more power plants. And some of the companies most willing to build them are the same utilities being cast as villains.
Critics say letting utilities build power plants hands monopolies a blank check. That isn’t how it works.
A utility-built plant would be an infrastructure investment like any other, requiring months of PUC review: expert testimony, challenges from consumer advocates, public input hearings and a decision grounded in evidence. Every dollar would have to be justified. That’s exactly the accountability the governor says he wants.
This is not about ending competition. Power plant developers have invested in Pennsylvania, and they should keep building. Harrisburg should clear the permitting delays and interconnection backlogs that keep their projects waiting. But when the region has come up short two years running and the federal backstop is on hold, we need every willing builder at the table. It makes no sense to keep one group on the sidelines.
Bradford County and our Northern Tier neighbors sit on some of the most productive natural gas in America. The fuel is here. The workforce is here. What’s missing is the generation and a policy that lets everyone willing to build it get to work.
Before the first hard freeze, Harrisburg has a choice: Keep hunting for a scapegoat or start building supply. Pennsylvania families heating their homes this winter deserve the second.
Well said, Doug!
Hat Tip: J. First
#DougMcLinko #JoshShapiro #Energy #Electricity #EnergyGap #PUC #BradfordCounty #Pennsylvania #TowandaReview
I love how politicians are willing to do almost anything to fight high prices instead of building more supply. Have any of them ever taken a basic economics class?
The “War on Coal” has consequences. The wolf will finally come at the next Polar Vortex.