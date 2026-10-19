Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Epaminondas's avatar
Epaminondas
8dEdited

I love how politicians are willing to do almost anything to fight high prices instead of building more supply. Have any of them ever taken a basic economics class?

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
8d

The “War on Coal” has consequences. The wolf will finally come at the next Polar Vortex.

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