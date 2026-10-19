Our friend, Doug McLinko, a Bradford County Commissioner from the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, just posted an op-ed with The Towanda Review, and we’re pleased to share it below:

The leaves are turning in Bradford County, the woodpiles are going up, and furnaces across the commonwealth are kicking on. For millions of Pennsylvania families, the electric bills that hurt the most are on their way.

Since the start of the shale revolution, I’ve pushed to put more of our abundant natural gas to work here at home, especially in power generation. Pennsylvania has the energy, but we still don’t have enough power plants to turn it into electricity. Meanwhile, Harrisburg keeps pointing fingers in the wrong direction.

Start with the facts. Every year, PJM Interconnection, which runs the grid for Pennsylvania, 12 other states and Washington, D.C., holds an auction to line up enough power plants to keep the lights on three years out.

This July, it came up short by about 6,800 megawatts, roughly the output of seven large power plants. The year before, it came up short, too. Until then, that had never happened in PJM’s history. For the third straight year, prices hit the maximum allowed.

Winter is where that gap will bite. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s own 2026 study found the grid slipping below reliability standards starting in 2027, with the greatest risk on winter mornings. The single riskiest hour is 8 a.m. in January, when families are waking up, turning up the thermostat and getting kids out the door.

Help isn’t coming fast. PJM’s emergency “backstop” plan to secure new supply was supposed to launch Sept. 30. The day before, federal regulators put it on hold over cost concerns. The fix could drag into next year.

So who’s getting blamed? The companies that string the wires.