Guest Post from William desRosiers, Manager of Government & External Affairs, Coterra Energy.

Last week, I had the opportunity to participate in a dynamic roundtable at Pennsylvania College of Technology, co-hosted by the PA Chamber of Business and Industry and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

The discussion, moderated by George Stark, brought together leaders from industry, government, education, and the nonprofit sector to focus on energy, manufacturing, and rural opportunities. The attendance of Congressmen Meuser, Mackenzie, Thompson, and Bresnahan, along with two presidential appointees—EPA Region 3 Administrator Amy Van Blarcom-Lackey and USDA Rural Development State Director Mike Cabell—highlighted the essential connection between energy, education, and workforce development for Pennsylvania's future.

Congressman Meuser captured the spirit of the day:

"This roundtable underscored the incredible opportunity we have to grow Pennsylvania's energy economy, support small businesses, and invest in workforce development programs that deliver results...We heard directly from job creators, educators, and innovators who are driving progress in our region. Whether it's strengthening technical education pipelines, modernizing permitting to meet 21st-century demands, or scaling homegrown energy solutions, today's discussion was about action—focused, practical, and rooted in what's working right here in Pennsylvania."

Congressmen Meuser, Mackenzie, Thompson, and Bresnahan, joined by EPA Region 3 Administrator Amy Van Blarcom-Lackey

My remarks (see below) focused on Coterra Energy's longstanding investment in workforce development—investments that aren't just good PR; they're good business. Since 2010, we've invested more than $14 million in education and workforce development through Pennsylvania's EITC and NAP tax credit programs statewide. That support includes thousands of scholarships, hundreds of CDL licenses, and immersive learning tools that are helping train the energy and advanced manufacturing workforces of tomorrow.

Our relationship with Penn College has grown to nearly $4 million in total investment, supporting scholarships, toolkits, and most recently, the creation of an entirely virtual campus, powered by the same technology behind the Virtual Wellsite Training System developed by Xalter. This platform enables the college to host and train students across the Commonwealth—and beyond—regardless of their location. We also recently committed to covering two full years of dual enrollment costs for any Pennsylvania student participating in Penn College courses. We are currently working with the administration to identify additional opportunities to support energy-adjacent programming.

Before Penn College, there was the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center. Represented at the roundtable by Director John Gazzillo, SCCTC was the starting point for much of our education work in Pennsylvania. We invested in their welding, diesel, and small engine repair programs. We helped establish the first energy pathway program, connecting students directly to the Lackawanna College School of Petroleum and Natural Gas. We also worked with SCCTC to launch a CDL program that has graduated over 300 students, including 70 high school seniors who earned their licenses before graduation, thanks to EITC scholarships.

Our partnerships have become a model for how the industry can make a real difference in education, to the extent that we're implementing similar approaches in Texas and New Mexico. Our relationship with Penn College, in particular, has become an inspiration for Coterra's outreach, education, and workforce development initiatives across our other basins.

Of course, Coterra is just one part of this ecosystem. I was honored to sit alongside panelists like Dr. Michael Reed , President of Penn College, and John Gazzillo, Director of SCCTC.

Dr. Reed put it best:

"We place students in the most competitive position for long-term success by working directly with industry leaders and offering what industry needs. Penn College is experiencing rapid growth, with over 11,000 students enrolled annually through on-campus, dual enrollment, and workforce development programs. Nearly 90% of our students are from Pennsylvania, and 80% of them choose to stay and build their careers in the state. Penn College couldn't do what we do without the extraordinary support and input from our more than 4,000 industry partners. We have 150 labs; we couldn't equip these labs without industry support. These labs are critical to our mission because for every hour of lecture, students spend three hours in a lab to apply learning. Without partners like Coterra Energy, none of this would be possible."

John Gazzillo emphasized the vital role companies can play in supporting technical education:

"CTE is not the traditional academic classroom. It requires industry-approved equipment and certification pathways that mirror real-world job sites. The cost of running these programs is substantial. Adding new programs is even more burdensome. Companies like Coterra make this possible through EITC, NAP, and other kinds of support. Our CDL school is a prime example. This program was years in the making, until Coterra and several other companies stepped up to build the facility, provide the trucks, and supply the training materials. Being rural, our school and our sending districts could not justify spending funding, despite the need. Today, more than 300 graduates have come through the program, and this year alone, 29 scholarships were awarded to high school seniors, launching them into the workforce with the training they need to succeed."

During Senator Dave McCormick recent AI & Energy Summit, which showcased over $90 billion in projects announced across Pennsylvania, there was significant buzz around workforce development, including Mike Rowe's announcement of 2,000 cumulative skilled trade scholarships. It's a meaningful conversation. But here in Pennsylvania, Coterra supports approximately 1,000 scholarships annually, in addition to reaching thousands more through dual enrollment and immersive education programs.

We've been doing the work, and we're not slowing down. It was an absolute pleasure to participate in this roundtable discussion. My complete testimony is found below.

I'd be remiss if I didn't recognize the other panelists at the roundtable as well. Representing technology and infrastructure were: Jim Edwards P.E. of Workover Solutions, Michael McHale of PSA Systems LLC, Bill Sordoni of the Energy Valley Pipeline Project, and Jessie Bonnice of C2G Resources. The third panel focused on service companies and Pennsylvania manufacturing, featuring Larry Allison Jr of Allison Crane & Rigging, Sarah Johnson of Costy's Energy Services, and Matt Henderson of Henderson Consulting.

I'd also like to recognize Jason Fink for detailing the tremendous work he and the Lycoming/Williamsport Chamber are doing to attract new manufacturing to the region. A special thank you to Bill Miller from the PA Chamber for closing out the event by highlighting how Pennsylvania is doing an amazing job of bringing everything together. Bill also announced the PA Chamber's recent creation of the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Institute—a first-of-its-kind state-level platform to convene stakeholders, host public forums, and build a private-sector-led statewide energy plan:

"The PA Chamber is launching the Energy and Innovation Institute to advance Pennsylvania's role as America's dominant energy hub. We will work to facilitate the dozens of new projects already announced, help attract even more investment, and provide the research and storytelling needed to articulate the massive positive economic impact generated by the energy sector in the Commonwealth."

Let's keep the conversation going. Let's keep investing in people. And let's ensure Pennsylvania remains at the forefront of America's energy and workforce future.

Testimony of William desRosiers, Manager of Government & External Affairs, Coterra Energy, Energy, Manufacturing, and Rural Opportunities Roundtable, Pennsylvania College of Technology – July 30, 2025 Thank you to the PA Chamber, Penn College of Technology, and the Lycoming/Williamsport Chamber of Commerce for organizing today's roundtable—and for your continued leadership on workforce and rural economic development. I'd also like to thank Congressmen Dan Meuser, Ryan Mackenzie, G.T. Thompson, and Rob Bresnahan for your presence and your strong advocacy on these issues in Washington and across the Commonwealth. Your engagement sends a clear message: Pennsylvania is ready to lead. My name is Bill desRosiers, and I serve as Manager of Government & External Affairs at Coterra Energy. We operate across Pennsylvania and several other states, and I'm proud to say we don't just produce energy—we invest in the people who power it. 1.1 Touring Progress: From Commitment to Campus Just moments ago, many of us had the opportunity to tour several programs here at Penn College of Technology, seeing firsthand how corporate investment turns into tangible opportunity. One of the highlights today is something we're proud to formally showcase: the first-ever Virtual Campus at Penn College, funded and developed by Coterra in partnership with XALTER. This cutting-edge platform builds upon our Virtual Wellsite Training System, creating a fully immersive digital twin of the college's academic environment. It will enable Penn College to host and engage students, instructors, and workforce partners from across Pennsylvania, the nation, and even internationally, removing barriers and expanding access to advanced technical training. 1.2 Scaling Workforce Investment Across PA Since 2010, through Pennsylvania's Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Coterra has invested over $14 million in education and workforce development across the Commonwealth. Here at Penn College of Technology, we've committed almost $4 million to strengthen electrical programs, support veterans, and expand statewide access to dual enrollment. We're actively working with the administration to identify additional opportunities to partner on energy-adjacent programming. In 2024, we also announced a two-year commitment to fully fund all dual enrollment costs for high school students across Pennsylvania to participate in Penn College offerings. 1.3 Laying the Foundation: Susquehanna County CTC Before Penn College became our flagship partner, Susquehanna County Career & Technology Center laid the foundation for Coterra's education strategy. I'm proud to recognize that the school is represented here today by Director John Gazzillo, who has been a key figure in this partnership. Our relationship with SCCTC goes back more than a decade. We've invested heavily in the school's welding, small engine, and diesel programs, ensuring that students have hands-on training with real-world applications. SCCTC is also where we launched our first-ever energy pathway program, bridging students from high school CTE directly into the School of Petroleum and Natural Gas at Lackawanna College. Coterra also helped establish SCCTC's CDL program, which has now graduated over 300 students, including approximately 70 high school seniors who were eligible for scholarships because they were 18 years old. That program continues to serve as a model for blending technical education with targeted investment and community partnerships. 1.4 We've Been Doing the Work There's been much buzz following the recent Energy & AI Summit hosted by Senator McCormick, which showcased over $90 billion in announced investments across Pennsylvania. But the moment that went viral came from Mike Rowe's powerful remarks about skilled labor and his announcement of 2,000 cumulative scholarships to support trades education. We applaud that message—and Mike's dedication to finding and supporting candidates. However, at Coterra, we want to emphasize that we support approximately 1,000 scholarships every year, and we make broader investments that benefit thousands more students annually. We're not new to this. In many ways, the conversation is catching up to what we've been doing on the ground. 1.5 From VR Training to Real-World Jobs Through our partnership with XALTER, we developed a Virtual Wellsite Training System to simulate production and operations work. Now, we've taken that same immersive technology and launched the Virtual Campus at Penn College—live and ready for use. 1.6 Building a Replicable Model We believe in a simple, proven pipeline: High school CTE programs Dual enrollment with institutions like Penn College Two-year, industry-aligned degrees Direct hire opportunities It works. And it's changing lives. 1.7 Closing Thank you for the opportunity to participate in this critical conversation. At Coterra, we're proud to partner with institutions like Penn College and SCCTC, as well as many others across the state, who understand that strategic workforce development is foundational to Pennsylvania's economic future. Our partnership with Penn College has become an inspirational national model that now shapes our outreach, education, and workforce development efforts in other basins nationwide. Let's keep investing in people. Let's keep building momentum. And let's continue to show the rest of the country how it's done.

