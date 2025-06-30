Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child
6h

I wish Lurch, I mean Mr. Fetterman would switch parties (?).

Thoughts?

Pennsylvania so incredibly resource rich state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Thomas J Shepstone and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture