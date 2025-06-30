Earlier this month Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman joined hands with Senator Dave McCormick on Senate Bill S.2044, the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management Relocation Act of 2025. It would “require the Secretary of Energy to relocate the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.” And, there was this mutual admiration discussion:

Is it just for show? It very well could be. But, Fetterman attaching his name to something connected positively with fossil fuels clearly goes against the Democrat grain, as he seems ready to do on several fronts lately. And, then, there’s this from Susquehanna Polling and Research:

In case you weren't aware, Susquehanna Polling and Research recently released a bombshell poll showing Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman with high approval ratings among REPUBLICANS in the Keystone State. These approval ratings even trumped his support with Democrats. In Jim Lee's new column, posted on Real Clear Politics and available here - entitled "Fetterman is Stuck Between a Rock and a GOP Hard Place" - the author walks through the new poll in detail and why Senator Fetterman's problems in his Democratic base may force him to rebrand his image with a skeptical public.

Hmmm…

I differ with Fetteramn on social issues, so voting for him in a Republican primary would be impossible for me. But, if he were the opponent of a Democrat with the same positions on those social issues, I’d vote for him in a heartbeat as he actually exhibits working class values, unlike many others who only deign to speak for the common man.

I’m under no illusions regarding Fetterman and no one else should be, but things are certainly evolving in unexpected ways, aren’t they? Who’d have thought we’d be where we are today with him? We live in interesting times, indeed.

#Fetterman #Republicans #Democrats #Poll #FossilFuels #McCormick

