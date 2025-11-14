Guest Post by CFact.

Pennsylvania is withdrawing from the “Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative” (RGGI) in a major victory for climate and energy realism.

Even the Democrats who control the state, realize that people cannot afford higher electricity prices and business needs to be competitive.

Readers may remember that CFACT has advocated for this step for years and CFACT’s Marc Morano testified on the need to exit RGGI in the Pennsylvania legislature.

“It is a shame that the state of Pennsylvania is wading into meaningless climate-inspired regulations,” Morano testified. “Pennsylvania has been the energy success story of America. This state has led the way for the United States world-leading CO2 reductions. If you really cared about CO2 reductions, you would be embracing your fracking revolution; you would be embracing Pennsylvania’s energy legacy.”

“Pennsylvania lawmakers recognized that RGGI was a barrier to affordability, reliability, jobs and economic opportunity for families and businesses across the Commonwealth, and their common-sense bipartisan action leads the way for other states to do the same,” said David Holt, President of the Consumer Energy Alliance.

“Pennsylvania has not seen any investment in baseload generation over the past six years, threatening the state’s ability to meet its energy needs in the years ahead,” Pennsylvania Republicans said.

“CFACT is proud to have helped shepherd Pennsylvania clear of the destructive RGGI,” CFACT President Craig Rucker said. “Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse of a state and this constructive, common sense move will help Pennsylvania industry compete, hopefully entice energy-intensive data centers to the Keystone State, and most importantly, help ratepayers better afford to heat and light their homes.”

#RGGI #Pennsylvania #CFACT

Editor’s Note: There is no clearer sign the “Green New Deal” a/k/a “Net Zero” a/k/a “the ‘energy transition” is all but dead. Democrats even now get it, although they’re rue to say so.

Share