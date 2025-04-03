Guest Post from the Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association

We are a few months into the new administration, and it is clear things are heading in “A New Direction.” There are still many unanswered questions about how broad reaching those changes will be and whether they will trickle down to the state level, and hence the “…Maybe.”

While we wade through this uncertainty, our industry will do what we have always done in these times: go to work as the demand for more and more electricity grows rapidly, mainly thanks to the surge in Artificial Intelligence and Data Centers.

Our industry will rise to meet that challenge and supply consistent and constant power to meet the demand. If given the opportunity, our industry can and will fuel an evolution to build America’s industrial might and support the new era of data processing. Pennsylvania and our companies can lead the way, all while continuing to make environmental protection a top priority - not because of a mandate - but because it is what comes from free-enterprising progress.

PIOGA presents ‘A New Direction...Maybe?’ an all-day conference to help the industry in Pennsylvania head in the right direction. PIOGA’s 2025 Spring Meeting will be held on April 17th at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino.

Association President and Executive Direction, Daniel J. Weaver, explained that the theme of the 2025 Spring Meeting focuses on the future – the future of politics, the industry and technology.

“This conference features an impressive lineup of experts discussing the issues and opportunities of the industry,” Weaver said. “This conference will provide thought-provoking information about the future of our industry and energy, along with updates on the regulatory, legislative and other matters impacting the industry.”

Warrendale-based PIOGA is the Commonwealth’s oldest and largest oil and gas trade association, made up of nearly 340 representing all facets of the industry, from those that drill and operate oil and gas wells to those that provide services to operators to those that refine and consume natural gas and petrochemical products.

Again, this year the conference will have an exclusive Vendor Exhibit Area that allows companies to showcase products or services and meet face-to-face with the attendees of the meeting. There is a set aside time for networking and a planned reception to allow for industry members and others to discuss issues and opportunities.

“We expect well over 300 attendees of the oil and gas industry and business community will take the opportunity to gather in-person to hear this cutting-edge information, as well as to learn about some great products and services that our exhibitors are offering, and to renew connections and make new ones,” Weaver said.

To view the agenda and stay up-to-date on conference updates, visit: PIOGA 2025 Spring Meeting - A New Direction ... Maybe? - PIOGA (https://pioga.org/event/pioga-spring-meeting-a-new-direction-maybe/)

The conference runs from 8:00 am to 3:45 p.m., followed by a reception until 5 p.m. There is a Networking Reception with exhibitors on April 16th from 4-6 pm. For more information, visit the PIOGA Events section at www.pioga.org.

