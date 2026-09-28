Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) is one of the good guys. Probably 99% of the time, MDN is right there cheering PFB on — for private property rights, for sensible regulation, for keeping Harrisburg off the farmer’s back. But yesterday PFB released a 23-page paper making the case for a “temporary, limited moratorium” on large-scale data center development in Pennsylvania. This is the other 1%. We think PFB is wrong on this one, and we’ll tell you why. Politely. Friends are allowed to disagree.

What PFB Is Proposing

On July 28, PFB’s state board voted unanimously to adopt an interim policy supporting a “temporary, limited moratorium on large-scale data center development to allow for the development of policies that protect agriculture, private property rights, critical infrastructure, and rural communities while providing regulatory certainty for future investment.”

On Sept. 24, PFB posted a paper explaining the thinking, written by board member Andy Bater, a fourth-generation farmer who represents Centre, Clinton, and Lycoming counties. The paper, Data Centers in Pennsylvania: Necessary Infrastructure, Difficult Tradeoffs, says the U.S. needs data centers but argues Pennsylvania is building them faster than it can write the rules.

Bater’s list of worries: new high-voltage power lines crossing preserved farms (Allenwood, Luzerne County, Kammer-Juniata), eminent domain, local water supplies, tiny rural townships swamped by complex proposals, secrecy agreements (NDAs), who pays to tear down obsolete facilities, and tax revenue that won’t match Northern Virginia’s. He says any pause should be short, tied to specific policy work, and “not anti-AI.” Bater notes the conclusions are his own, not the board’s.

Here’s what the PFB posted on its Facebook page:

Pennsylvania needs more time to get data center development right The opportunities of data center development should not be ignored, but a thoughtful, well-planned approach is necessary to protect farms and communities. Before development moves forward, Pennsylvania needs to: Give policymakers and communities time to research the impacts of data centers and their supporting infrastructure

Provide rural municipalities with the resources and support they need to effectively evaluate and manage data center opportunities

Recognize the unique value of farmland and account for the long-term impacts of land loss and fragmented farms

Ensure local communities and ratepayers receive an equitable share of profits for bearing the burden of these massive projects Development opportunities aren’t going anywhere. However, the damage caused to farms and communities through hasty, poorly planned development can’t be undone. Through careful research and strong, common sense regulations, Pennsylvania communities will be able to welcome new investments, confident in the future they bring. Facebook (Sep 24, 2026) – Pennsylvania Farm Bureau

The full PFB paper may be found here.

Credit Where It’s Due

This is not a Food & Water Watch hit piece. Bater actually went out and talked to farmers, and he’s honest that they don’t agree with each other — one Luzerne County farmer told him existing power lines are no big deal to farm around. He supports AI. He wants the pause to end. And he discloses that ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini were used “extensively” to write the paper. So AI helped write the case for pausing the buildings AI lives in. We smiled.

Where We Part Ways

A pause doesn’t pause AI. It pauses Pennsylvania. The paper cites a Princeton computer scientist who says a state moratorium barely dents AI progress because computing capacity is “geographically substitutable.” Translation: the data centers just go somewhere else. That’s exactly our point! Ohio and West Virginia will happily take them (see OpenAI’s giant Piketon, OH lease). Every project that walks is lost in-basin demand for Marcellus gas — which means lower local prices and smaller royalty checks for the very landowners PFB represents. The biggest complaint has a Marcellus solution. Most of the paper’s horror stories are about transmission lines — the long power lines that bring grid electricity to a data center. The fix is behind-the-meter gas: build the power plant right next to the data center, fed by local gas. No new high-voltage line slicing through a preserved orchard (like the one York County Farm Bureau President Barron Shaw is fighting). No eminent domain. Upper Burrell Township’s draft ordinance already requires new data centers to bring their own baseload power. A blanket pause stops those projects, too. “Temporary” has a track record. New York’s “temporary” fracking review began in 2008 and became a permanent ban in 2014. The Delaware River Basin Commission’s “temporary” 2010 moratorium became a permanent ban in 2021. PFB isn’t Big Green. But Big Green will happily borrow PFB’s good name. The state is already doing the work. The paper itself lists it: the PUC’s large-load tariff (big users pay their own freight), Gov. Shapiro’s Executive Order 2026-05, HB 2496 (lets townships pause locally, passed the House 201-1), and SB 1408 (bans NDAs). Townships can already pause — Upper Burrell’s local moratorium ends Nov. 2. And both Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R) and House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D) told NBC10 this week a statewide moratorium is off the table. Property rights cut both ways. Bater writes that a farmer “generally should have the right to decide whether to sell or lease property for a data center.” We agree! A moratorium takes that right away from every willing seller in the state.

Where We Agree

Pay farmers for the full loss when land is taken (SB 225, which covers lost business goodwill). No secret NDAs. Require decommissioning bonds up front. Make huge electric users pay for the upgrades they cause. Judge farm impacts farm by farm. Bater says these reforms deserve consideration whether or not a moratorium passes. Exactly right. Do those. Skip the pause.

MDN’s Take

We’ve seen this movie. Around 2008, Pennsylvania and New York faced the same question about shale: pause and study, or build and regulate? New York paused. Pennsylvania wrote rules while the drilling happened — including Act 13’s impact fee, which has sent billions of dollars to the counties and towns hosting wells. Drive from Bradford County, PA north into New York’s Southern Tier, and you can still see which choice worked out better for farmers.

PFB’s concerns about local tax revenue are legitimate (Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn is right that PA can’t tax data center equipment the way Virginia does). So borrow the shale answer: a data center impact fee, modeled on Act 13, that sends money straight to host communities. Fix the rules. Keep building. That’s how Pennsylvania won the last energy boom — and how it can win this one.

#DRBC #MDN #Fracking #DataCenters #AI #FarmBureau #PFB

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.

Share

While you’re here, please strike a blow for true justice by signing our petition!