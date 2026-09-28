Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
Sep 28

This is an awesome article. I have to agree that before building, planning and agreements must be made.

Transmission power lines are not needed if Community Power Plants are constructed to power these data centers. These Community Power Plants and SI Data Centers can be constructed as emissions free, and as job and food creation centers, as well as being a Data Center. Make it good for the communities and I believe attitudes will be positive towards this new construction.

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Lloyd Miller's avatar
Lloyd Miller
Sep 28

Stop repeating the current propaganda! The current propaganda states we have to build-out data centers to compete with China in the AI race. What nonsense. To use AI for legitimate purposes gigantic data centers are not required. The data centers are needed to surveil and control through Central Bank Digital currency and social credit scores EVERYONE in real time, all day every day, step by step! There is no need to compete with China on implementing totalitarianism unless your goal is totalitarianism.

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