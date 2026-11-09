Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

How much of Pennsylvania is a so-called “environmental justice” (EJ) area? We get that question from readers, and frankly, we’ve never had a solid answer. In 2023, then-DEP Secretary Rich Negrin said he thought “75% of Pennsylvania” would end up as EJ communities, and MDN repeated that number.

So we went to DEP’s own mapping tool, PennEnviroScreen, pulled the data behind it, and did the math.

The answer: about 22% of Pennsylvanians live in an EJ area, which covers 11% of the state’s land (16% if you count DEP’s half-mile buffer). That’s nowhere near 75%. But here’s the catch: the map grew a lot this year, and with Democrats about to control all of Harrisburg, the rules tied to it could get much tougher.

What Makes A Place An “EJ Area”?



DEP’s PennEnviroScreen tool scores every census block group in the state. A block group is a small Census unit, usually 600 to 3,000 people. Each one gets a score built from 32 indicators. Nineteen measure “pollution burden” (things like ozone, diesel exhaust, pesticide use, railroads, coal mining and, yes, conventional and unconventional oil and gas wells and compressor stations).

Thirteen measure “population characteristics” (poverty, race, education, language, age, asthma, cancer, health insurance and so on). DEP multiplies the two to get a final score, then ranks every block group statewide from 1 to 99.9.

Here’s the go/no-go line. Under DEP’s final EJ Policy, which took effect January 3, 2026, a block group is an EJ area if:

its PennEnviroScreen score is at the 80th percentile or higher , OR

it doesn’t have enough population data for a full score but is in the top 5% for pollution burden (this second test is new in 2026).

Now read that first rule again. It’s a percentile. By design, the top 20% of block groups are always EJ areas, no matter how clean Pennsylvania’s air and water get. Cut pollution in half statewide, and you’d still have the same share of “EJ communities.” It’s a grading curve, and somebody always flunks. Such is how it works in the minds of leftists.

So How Much of Pa Is In An Ej Area?

DEP’s map layer is public, so we pulled all 10,172 block groups and measured them (using an equal-area map projection, for you GIS nerds). Here’s what we found:

2,198 block groups (21.6%) are EJ areas.

About 2.84 million people (21.9%) live in them, according to DEP’s Office of Environmental Justice.

4,969 square miles (11.0% of PA’s land) are inside EJ areas.

7,204 square miles (15.9%) fall inside an EJ area or DEP’s half-mile buffer around it. That buffer matters: the policy’s enhanced public-participation rules reach projects within half a mile of an EJ area. The Marcellus Shale Coalition pointed out back in 2023 that DEP draws that buffer from the edge of the block group, not from the actual project, which stretches the zone.

Thirteen counties have no EJ areas at all, including Wyoming, Sullivan, Wayne, and Pike. Philadelphia (85% of land, counting the buffer) tops the list, as you’d expect. Number two might surprise you: Lancaster County, at 58%. The EJ block groups there score high on pesticide use, low educational attainment, and residents without health insurance. In other words, Amish farm country gets flagged as an “environmental justice” area.

The Map Just Got Bigger

The first version of the tool (2023) tagged 1,965 block groups covering about 3,688 square miles, with roughly 2.33 million people. The January 2026 update (PennEnviroScreen 1.1) added about 507,000 people and grew the EJ land area by 35%. DEP says it will keep updating the data “on a periodic basis,” and data-only updates don’t require public comment. A well pad site that’s outside an EJ area today could be inside one after the next refresh.

What Does This Mean for Drillers?

Under the current policy, unconventional well permits are not automatic “trigger projects.” They’re listed as “opt-in” projects, meaning DEP (or a community group) can pull them into the extra public-participation process. And because wells and compressor stations count as pollution-burden indicators, drilling itself pushes a block group’s score up. In block groups with any unconventional well activity, 17.9% of the land is in an EJ area. Statewide, it’s 11.0%.

Shale counties vary a lot. Counting the buffer, EJ zones cover 23% of Washington County, 17% of Tioga, 12% of Greene, 8% of Bradford, 5% of Susquehanna, and just 2% of Lycoming. Armstrong (54%), Clinton (45%), and Fayette (37%) are much higher.

So far, the EJ policy is guidance. It adds meetings and outreach; it doesn’t let DEP deny a permit just because a project is in an EJ area. That’s what House Bill 109 (Rep. Greg Vitali, D-Delaware) would change. It would require a “cumulative environmental impact report” for covered facilities in EJ areas and let DEP add conditions or deny a permit based on cumulative impacts.

The list includes major air sources, oil and gas waste injection wells, and electric generating plants of roughly 9-10 MW or more, which covers the gas-fired plants planned for data centers. HB 109 cleared Vitali’s committee 14-12 on a party-line vote in April 2025, then sat on the table. It never had a chance in the Republican Senate.

That changed Tuesday. Democrats flipped the state Senate 26-24 and kept the House, giving Gov. Shapiro a trifecta for the first time since 1993. The current session ends this month, so HB 109 dies, but expect it (or something like it) to be reintroduced in January.

MDN county map – share of each county’s land in an EJ area or its half-mile buffer (click for larger version)

Claim vs. DEP’s own map (click for larger version)

MDN’s Take

We owe our readers a correction of sorts. The “75% of Pennsylvania” figure came from a DEP Secretary talking before the tool was even released, and it didn’t hold up. The real number is about one in five Pennsylvanians and roughly a sixth of the state’s land.

But don’t relax. The EJ map is built on a curve that guarantees a fifth of the state always “fails.”

It counts our wells and compressor stations against us. It just grew by a third in one update, with no public comment required for future data refreshes. Right now it only triggers extra meetings.

Hand DEP the power to deny permits based on that same map, which is exactly what HB 109 does, and you’ve given an unelected agency a veto over projects across 7,000+ square miles of Pennsylvania, including big chunks of Washington, Greene, Tioga and Armstrong counties. With Democrats running the whole show in Harrisburg come January, this is one to watch closely.

#Pennsylvania #MDN #DEP #EnvironmentalJustice #EJ #Democrats #EJareas #GasDrilling

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