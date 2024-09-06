Jim Willis has a great post up here pointing out the expectations are the latest RGGI auction of carbon allowances were expected to yield prices of about $27 per allowance of CO2. As he notes, it is essentially a tax on electricity consumers to pay for the right to emit CO2, which tax then goes to fund RGGI itself and all the grifters with crazy ‘climate crisis’ schemes that are out there.

The program is intended to drive out coal and gas plants and permanently raise the price of electricity while rewarding the special interests. And, like all government programs (including the income tax) it starts out taking a small bite from the behinds of just a few everybody dislikes, so it’s easy to sell at first. Then, over the years, it metastasizes, slowly at the beginning, then more rapidly until there is a big bite on everyone except the bureaucrats and the grifters, who enjoy a high benefits to costs ratio and gain ever more control of everything and everyone.

It’s all working exactly as intended. Because green energy cannot reliably deliver and the imposition of regulations on power producers has made it necessary for them to buy their way out of the crunch, there is far more demand than supply and so the prices are skyrocketing just as Barack Obama said he hoped they would when he was President. Here’s the data and how it looks, in fact:

The $27 projection just continues the sharp uptick that took place at the last auction, when the price jumped by 31.4% in one quarter. If this number turns out to be correct, this means the RGGI price — the carbon tax on consumers — will have nearly doubled in one year! What more evidence is needed that RGGI is a robber baron and Pennsylvania needs to stay as far away as possible.

#Pennsylvania #Climate #RGGI #CarbonAllowances #CarbonTax #Grifters #Electricity #ElectricPrices