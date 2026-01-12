Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Last October, a seven-member, all-Democrat group of Pennsylvania House of Representatives members announced a six-bill legislative package aimed at regulating the “responsible development” of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers in the state (see PA Dems Intro Multiple Bills to Block AI Data Centers in the State). “Responsible development” is a euphemism for “no development” of new AI data centers.

The proposed onerous legislation focuses on environmental and community impacts related to the centers’ water and energy use, emergency preparedness, community standards, and transparency. This week, PA State Senator Lisa Boscola of Bethlehem (near Allentown, north of Philadelphia) put out a call for a package of six bills she plans to introduce in the Senate to “protect” the good citizens of PA from data centers. Here we go again.

As we pointed out last October when the House Dems introduced their bills, Pennsylvania has a unique opportunity to displace Virginia as the AI data center capital of the country due to the Marcellus Shale—something PA has and VA doesn’t (see PA’s $92 Billion Race for America’s Data Centers – NatGas the Key). PA Democrats are inexplicably attempting to stop that $92 billion of new data center investment. Their efforts continue in the Senate with Boscola’s proposed suite of six bills.

Below is Boscola’s co-sponsorship memo looking to enlist other lefty Dems to sign on:

In the near future, I will introduce a package of bills to protect Pennsylvania communities and ratepayers as large AI-scale data centers begin rapid expansion across the Commonwealth. PJM now projects that most of the region’s expected load growth over the next decade will come from new data center demand. Governor Shapiro recently announced a twenty-billion-dollar AI infrastructure investment, and PPL has reported that its data center interconnection queue may reach fourteen gigawatts by 2034. These projects bring economic opportunity, but they also create significant pressures on our electric grid, local water systems, and community infrastructure. Without safeguards, the costs of serving these massive loads will be shifted onto residential customers. This package provides a balanced, reasonable framework to ensure that data center development does not raise electric bills or overwhelm local communities. It protects ratepayers from cost shifting, directs financial benefits back to the middle-class households in the affected grid-zones, and gives municipalities and the PUC the tools they need to manage reliability, noise, land use, and water impacts. The package will include the following bills: Data Center Cost Responsibility Act. Amends the Public Utility Code to prohibit utilities from charging residential or small business customers for grid upgrades caused by large data centers and requires PUC approval of all large-load service agreements. Grid Impact Fee and Customer Credit Act. Creates a per MWh impact fee on large data centers, returned as bill credits to customers within the affected electric distribution grid-zone. Priority Power Act. Gives the PUC explicit authority to delay or phase in service to large new loads when immediate service would threaten reliability or impose unreasonable costs on other customers. Data Center Demand Response and Flexible Load Act. Requires large data centers to participate in PUC-approved demand response programs or demonstrate equivalent onsite resources. Municipal Protections for Data Center Development Act. Amends the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code (MPC) to strengthen local authority over large data center siting. Requires disclosure of projected water use and infrastructure impacts, allows municipalities to consider water capacity and affordability during review, classifies large data centers as industrial uses, authorizes enforceable noise standards including low-frequency sound, and confirms municipal authority to impose setbacks, buffering, visual mitigation, and site-specific conditions. Excess Generation Cost Protection Act. Ensures the PUC prevents utilities from passing above-market costs onto ratepayers when purchasing excess generation from co-located data center generators which produce excess electricity that is sold back to the grid. Together, these proposals form a responsible path forward for data center growth in Pennsylvania. They help attract investment while ensuring that families and local communities are protected from the rising costs and infrastructure impacts associated with these large new loads. I invite you to join me in cosponsoring this legislative package.

Boscola’s bills are materially different from the bills proposed by House Democrats, but they share one common goal: making it harder to build data centers in the Keystone State, putting $92 billion in jeopardy.

While the House package (introduced in October) focuses heavily on environmental impact, labor standards, and safety, the Senate package (being introduced by Sen. Boscola) is primarily concerned with utility ratepayer protection and grid stability.

Below is a comparison of the two bill packages:

Key Differences Ratepayer Protections: The Senate package is far more aggressive regarding utility bills. It introduces a per MWh “Impact Fee” that would be returned directly to local residential customers as bill credits. It also creates a “Priority Power Act,” allowing the Public Utility Commission (PUC) to legally delay a data center’s connection to the grid if it threatens reliability or costs for others. Labor and Tax Incentives: The House package leverages Pennsylvania’s existing data center sales tax exemption as a “carrot and stick.” It would revoke these tax breaks unless developers pay prevailing wages and meet high energy efficiency certifications (like LEED or Energy Star). The Senate package does not focus on labor or tax incentives. Environmental and Safety Oversight: The House package treats data centers as industrial hazards that require specialized fire safety planning (NFPA standards) and DCNR reporting for water and energy consumption. The Senate package focuses on water primarily through the lens of municipal infrastructure costs. The One Major Similarity: Municipal Control The “Municipal Protections for Data Center Development Act” in the Senate and the “Community Standards” bill in the House are largely the same. Both seek to amend the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code (MPC) to: Grant municipalities explicit authority to regulate data center noise (including low-frequency sound).

Require data centers to disclose projected water use before construction.

Classify data centers as “industrial use” to prevent them from being sited in residential or light-commercial zones.

Again, the bottom line here is that the Dems are not interested in seeing new data centers built in the state. Larding on big regulations is an attempt to block data centers, not “protect” anyone, and certainly not make it easier to build them.

