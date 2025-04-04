One of our loyal readers recently sent me a mailing he had received from PennFuture wailing about the US Department of Health and Human Services canceling the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (IHEAP). It came with the following over-the-top graphic:

I was perplexed as to why PennFuture was suddenly taking an interest in anything not related to killing fossil fuels or otherwise promoting extremist environmental positions. I considered the possibility PennFuture might somehow be benefiting financially but could find no such evidence. What I did, though, in examining its 2023 Annual Report (latest available), reinforced what I had known for some time and has become even more so.

First, there were these self-righteous inflated goals:

PennFuture’s 2024 Goals — will help 1,233,253 people living in Allegheny County breathe cleaner air by fighting big industries that violate air pollution regulations, protect miles of special protection streams in the Poconos, assist municipalities across Pennsylvania in strengthening their zoning ordinances against a buildup of distribution centers, strengthen Erie community voices at the state and federal government, adopt a Green Living Plan for Philadelphia, and fight to get Pennsylvania into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative program.

Yeah, that’s the PennFuture we know: fighting against all development of any kind and raising electricity prices by taxing your energy and giving the money to solar and wind projects destroying the landscape while skimming money off the top for the organization.

But, then, there was this:

And, this:

Yes, PennFuture is just about as far away from being grassroots as it is possible to get. It’s less than 10% funded by individuals, in fact, and we can be sure most of those are wealthy types. All the real money comes from rich tax-exempt NGOs who are buying political influence while avoiding paying taxes on what they spend. They include the Energy Foundation, a solar promoter indirectly financed by Nat Simons, a solar investor. They also include the Heinz family, the Haas family (William Penn Foundation), the Walton family (Was-Mart), and the Park family out of Ithaca, New York, every one of them being trust-funder elites with money to burn on their special interests, and PennFuture pleased to take their money.

Here’s how it stacked up in 2022, according to their Annual Financial Report:

And, who are those three entities? Well, PennFuture’s 990 return tells us, because, to their credit, they’ve included Schedule B in their public filings and the 2020 filing indicates the top three funders were:

William Penn Foundation $713,500

League of Conservation Voters $468,104

The Heinz Endowments $385,000

The figures for 2021 follow:

The Heinz Endowments $500,000

League of Conservation Voters $308,250

Energy Foundation $280,900

The William Penn Foundation tends to give two-year grants, which explains why they aren’t listed for 2021 (latest data available with details). It’s important, also, to understand the League of Conservation Voters was created by the Rockefeller family , which separately donated $92,500 in 2021 and the Pittsburgh Foundation ($100,000) is a recipient of Heinz money itself. This is how big NGOs work, by donatng themselves and funding additional monies through their grantees. It’s a rotten system that begins with private foundations that aren’t supposed to be doing any politics and ends with the exercise of their tax-exempt political influence by dozens of other groups.

PennFuture is one of those groups, of course, as is the Delaware Riverkeeper a/k/a Povertykeeper, the Clean Air Council, StateImpactPA and numerous others. It is hack nothing more than a political hack group sucking off the private NGO teat. And, no doubt, one of those NGOs has a special interest in the LIHEAP program, and so PennFuture is stepping up to do the dirty work. This is how the stinking corrupt swamp works and it’s anything but pretty. We desperately need NGO reform. Tax the bastards!

