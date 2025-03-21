Penn Future is the voice of Pennsylvania’s elites, principally the Haas and Heinz families. The latter gave it $400,000 in 2023 plus another $665,000 in 2024 and the former gave it $1,550,000 for the same two years. That’s a combined average of $1.3 million per annum from the Pennsylvania ruling class. That’s almost half the NGO’s annual spending.

It also took in $250,000 in 2023 from the Energy Foundation to “support education and outreach to build a clean energy future.” This NGO is, effectively, a subsidiary of the Sea Change Foundation controlled by Nat Simons and his wife, who are big promoters of solar energy. The Energy Foundation relentlessly promotes this supposedly green energy for reasons that become apparent in this Grok rundown:

Nathaniel "Nat" Simons, co-founder of the Sea Change Foundation, is invested in solar energy through his venture capital firm, Prelude Ventures. While the Sea Change Foundation itself focuses on grantmaking to support climate change mitigation and clean energy policies—donating over $500 million by 2018 to environmental groups like the Energy Foundation and Vote Solar—Simons’ personal investment activities via Prelude Ventures directly tie him to solar energy companies. Prelude Ventures, which Simons co-founded in 2009 with his wife Laura Baxter-Simons, targets early-stage cleantech startups, including those in solar. A notable example is Suniva, a solar panel manufacturer in Prelude’s portfolio. Suniva has benefited from federal funding, including Department of Energy grants, and aligns with the clean energy policies Simons promotes philanthropically. Another solar-related investment is Solarbridge Technologies, which received about $3.5 million in DOE grants, enhancing solar power integration—again, a sector Prelude backs. Simons’ dual role is clear: his Sea Change Foundation pushes for policies that boost renewables (e.g., supporting Vote Solar, which builds coalitions for solar adoption), while Prelude Ventures profits from the resulting market growth. Critics, like the Competitive Enterprise Institute, argue this synergy—lobbying for policies that favor his investments—shows a strategic overlap. His hedge fund roots (Meritage Group, spun off from Renaissance Technologies) provide the capital, but Prelude’s focus on solar and cleantech is the direct link. So, yes, through Prelude Ventures, Simons is invested in solar, leveraging both philanthropy and business to advance the sector.

So, Penn Future is Nat Simons’ pack animal and here is just what it sent out to its mailing list:

Hi XXXX, What should have been good news for Pennsylvania solar has become a significant attack on clean energy thanks to a hastily adopted amendment by the Pennsylvania legislature. Earlier this week, the Energy Committee in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Bill 362, an exciting Solar for All bill that would unlock $156 million in federal funding to support projects aimed at lowering energy costs, creating union jobs, and addressing the climate crisis—all at no cost to Pennsylvania taxpayers! But now a bad faith amendment was added to HB 362 that threatens to end net metering in Pennsylvania — a crucial feature that ensures solar energy remains an attractive option for homeowners and small businesses. What is Net Metering? Net metering allows people with solar panels to send excess electricity back to the power grid and receive credits on their electricity bills. In the face of rising electricity costs due to an overreliance on gas, this flexibility is a key advantage of solar energy and the only real incentive that Pennsylvania currently offers to promote solar installation.



Let’s be clear: there is no valid reason for why we must strip away solar incentives to accept federal clean energy funding. PennFuture’s legislative team is closely monitoring the latest political machinations in Harrisburg, but as it stands now: we are strongly opposed to HB 362 as currently amended. How You Can Help The House is closely divided. We need you to write to Majority Leader Matthew D. Bradford to make sure that this amendment is stripped out of the bill. Can I count on you to take immediate action by sending the letter below to Majority Leader Matthew Bradford to oppose any efforts to increase electricity prices on solar energy? Send The Letter Pennsylvanians should not have to choose between federal funding that lowers energy costs and clean energy solutions that support solar growth. This is not a fair trade for Pennsylvanians. Thank you for your continued support. Adam Nagel Director of Government Affairs PennFuture

The big green lie here, of course, is the part about “all at no cost to Pennsylvania taxpayers!” There are three parts to the lie:

Pennsylvania taxpayers aren’t exempt from Federal taxes. We pay and pay and pay and the Feds have buried us (and our great-great-great-grandchildren) in debt to, among other things, finance Nat Simons’ grifting opportunities. Net metering is a total scam that forces Pennsylvania ratepayers to further subsidize solar energy that is often worse than useless from both energy and financial perspectives. Everytime some homeowner sells excess electricity that can’t be use back to the grid at retail, we all lose. Solar energy, by its intermittent nature, only destroys the efficiency of dispatchability of baseload generators which must remain due to the intermittency only they can cure. Everyone’s rates go up like Germany’s and the UK as a result.

Penn Future simply has no shame. It exists to carry the water of special interests. There is a word for that not fit for print. NGO reform now!

