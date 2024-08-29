Guest Post from the External Affairs Team at Well Said Coterra.

Some students intuitively understand the path they want to take from a young age. Whether it’s business, computer science, architecture, or any other worthwhile pursuit, if you know early on what career you’d like to enter, there’s no reason not to get started as soon as possible to get a leg up in your chosen industry.

Thanks to a $140,000, two-year Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program contribution from Coterra Energy, students from more than 70 Pennsylvania high schools and career and technology centers will get a head start on their education.

The donation will go towards supporting individuals in Pennsylvania College of Technology’s dual enrollment program. This innovative initiative bridges the gap between secondary and tertiary education by allowing qualified students to:

Begin taking college-level courses in their final years of high school

Earn Penn College credits before even stepping foot on the campus

Get a taste for what their chosen field and career path are like to see if they’re right for them

Penn College’s Dual Enrollment Program allows qualified high school students to try out college courses from 100+ majors, including IT, welding, and plastics. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Every year, the dual enrollment program provides over 2,000 Pennsylvanian students with the opportunity to experience college life a little early. Joining up with Penn College’s dual enrollment program can:

Save students and families money – The dual enrollment program charges no out-of-pocket costs to students and allows them to join up for multiple courses. The more they take, the more they’ll save once they enter their actual degree.

Give students more free time during college – With a lighter course load to think about, students have more time to focus on other classes, work and internship opportunities, and personal pursuits.

Build students’ confidence – Moving from high school to college is a big step, but—with a few courses under their belts and an understanding of the demands of postsecondary education—students can feel more confident during their first days on campus.

Help students prepare for college – In addition to offering courses, the dual enrollment program provides campus tours, faculty meet and greets, and more to ensure freshmen are ready once the fall semester rolls around.

An aerial shot of Penn College’s campus, located in Williamsport, PA. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania College of Technology .

What Does Coterra Energy’s Support Cover?

Cottera Energy’s donation was made possible by Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program. Over the next two years, the funds will go to support:

Participation fees for students joining the dual enrollment program

Campus tours for prospective students planning to enroll at Penn College

The futures of aspiring leaders, producers, and innovators—whatever they may hold

Coterra Energy understands the immense value of a robust education. For over a decade now, we’ve been doing our part to build a better future for Pennsylvanians by contributing to a variety of educational and career-building initiatives. As Coterra Energy’s director of external affairs, George Stark, puts it:

“At Coterra, we recognize the transformative power of career and technical education, especially when it bridges the gap between high school and higher education. Our commitment to supporting dual enrollment opportunities through the Pennsylvania College of Technology reflects our belief in the importance of equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s energy and manufacturing industries. By investing in this program, we are ensuring that every student in the commonwealth has the chance to pursue higher education without financial barriers.”

Celebrating Coterra’s $140,000 EITC donation to Penn College are, from left, Patrick Marty (Chief Government and International Relations Officer, Penn College), Loni N. Kline (Senior Vice President for College Relations, Penn College), Chuck D. Crews Jr. (Assistant Director for Secondary Partnerships, Penn College), George Stark (Director of External Affairs, Coterra), William desRosiers, (Manager of External Affairs, Coterra), Michael J. Reed (President, Penn College), and Anthony J. Pace (Associate Vice President for Enrollment and Academic Operations, Penn College).

When we limit broad access to education, we limit the future potential of our children and young adults. Thus, Coterra Energy is proud to support Penn College now and into the future.

Who Will Coterra Energy’s Donation Support?

Coterra Energy’s donation will go towards supporting all of the students entering Penn College’s dual enrollment program from their partner organizations:

Coterra Energy wishes the best of luck to all new entrants and graduates of Penn College’s dual enrollment program. We can’t wait to see the positive impact you’ll make on our collective future!

For more about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissons@pct.edu or call toll-free 800-367-9222.

#CoterraEnergy #PennCollege #DualEnrollment #Pennsylvania #Technology #Education #Students

