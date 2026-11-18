Guest Post from Vijay Jayaraj at the CO2 Coalition.

In a green utopia, you’d expect cheap electricity flowing through wires from wind and solar installations that are more economical than power plants fueled by coal and natural gas. But that is not the case in the never-never land of Great Britain, which has become a cash cow for subsidized utilities whose rising power prices are the reality that customers face daily.

Imagine paying a wind farm to shut off its turbines when it is too windy to run them safely, then paying a natural gas-fired plant next door to start up to replace the lost output. Now imagine being invoiced for both on every extra-windy day forever.

That is not a thought experiment, but a line item that reached $2.4 billion last year. The National Audit Office’s report on the transmission network warned that the annual tab could climb to more than $10 billion by 2030.

Octopus Energy’s wind tracker shows that Britain has already passed 2025’s entire bill for double payments with three months left in the year. As holder of a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of renewable assets, Octopus can’t be dismissed as a propagandist for fossil fuels.

Promises broken

How did Britain get here? Politicians chased a target, not a working system. They approved turbines off the Scottish coast and in the North Sea, hundreds of miles from the English cities that consume the power and left the wires for later. British regulator Ofgem estimates that transmission owners must invest more than $90 billion between 2025 and 2031, four times the current rate. The cost of that for a typical household is expected to more than double by 2031.

This is what weather-dependent power does. Wind turbines produce when the weather allows and in places the weather chooses irrespective of demand for their product. Solar performs worse in a British winter, when demand peaks on dark, cold evenings and panels deliver nothing. A gas turbine near Birmingham needs no 400-mile transmission line and no standby partner. A wind installation in the Highlands needs both.

After two decades of decarbonization policy and tens of billions in subsidies for wind, British households remain exposed to imported gas prices when wind output drops or a foreign conflict flares. The consultancy Cornwall Insight forecasts that Britain’s annual energy price cap will rise 16% in January to nearly $2,700 for a typical home using both gas and electricity, the largest hike since 2023.

Britain’s political class promised voters that wind would make power cheap, exactly the opposite of what they have delivered. No amount of messaging can fix that.

Coming to a theater near you

Green energy enthusiasts in New England and New York State have employed the same logic peddled to the British electorate: Build wind generation first, solve the wires later. Pipeline projects that could move cheap natural gas into the region languish in a regulatory swamp, creating energy scarcity and high prices that can only be exacerbated by forcing intermittent wind power into the mix. Texas has already learned the cost of wind in its western plains far from customers in Dallas and Houston.

A grid needs to provide power on demand when people need it and from sources that are economical, not politically correct. Wind and solar require many times the land and materials to produce the same amount of electricity as coal, gas, and nuclear. That is a simple fact that no amount of “visionary” rhetoric or government subsidies has been able to overcome, or likely ever will.

British leaders ignored both physics and economics to satisfy ideology, and citizens pay. American states still have time to read the audited record and choose differently.

Originally published at Daily Caller November 16th, 2026.

#Britain #Wind #WindEnergy #UK #Power #Energy #CO2Coalition #VijayJayaraj

Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO 2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia. He holds an M.S. in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, both in the U.K., and a bachelor’s in engineering from Anna University, India. He served as a research associate with the Changing Oceans Research Unit at University of British Columbia, Canada.

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