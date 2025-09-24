The CO2 Coalition has put together a wonderfully detailed comment on the proposed trashing of the CO2 endangerment finding, which was pure junk science that needs to trashed. I loved the following section of the report, which focuses, in retrospect, on the incredibly terrible work of Paul Erlich. It needs to be widely shared, so I have reproduced it below (minus footnotes with some additional paragraphing to make it more readable):

Food, Famine, Climate and CO 2 In his 1968 book The Population Bomb, Paul Ehrlich predicted widespread famine with hundreds of millions starving to death in the 1970s, but the death toll declined as the population grew (Fig. 27). While pessimists panicked, Norman Borlaug, a Minnesota agronomist, quietly launched a green revolution in Mexico, which became a net wheat exporter in 1963, in the Philippines, which became a rice exporter in 1968, and India and Pakistan which had more than doubled their wheat production when “the man who saved a billion lives” was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970. Thanks to his disease-resistant high-yield hybrids and fertilizers, global food production increased from 1961 to 2005 by 2.3% pa (35% faster than the population rate of 1.7% pa). Food consumption increased from 2280 kcal/d to 2800 kcal/d per person as agricultural production grew along with GDP. In Nature Climate Change, Asseng et al (2015) warned: “Warming is already slowing yield gains at a majority of wheat-growing locations. Global wheat production is estimated to fall by 6% for each °C of further temperature increase.” Despite subsequent warming, The Times of India (17 August 2017) reported a record food-grain production, up 4% on the previous record, a ﬁve-fold increase since 1951 and a four-fold yield per hectare. The global wheat production also reached record levels due to increases in India, Russia and the U.S. (Fig. 28). New durum varieties can withstand 40⁰C temperatures. Global warming has extended the arable area, growth rate and growing season for food crops. From 1980 to 2003, global food production increased by 62.8% as atmospheric CO2 increased by 11.2%, fertilizer use by 27.5% and land use barely at all. Numerous studies of CO2 enrichment have demonstrated dramatically improved crop yields. It also reduces water requirements and mitigates drought. Horticulturalists increase it two and a half times the present atmospheric level in greenhouses. Ainsworth-Long (2005) performed a meta- analysis of 124 papers on 40 species tested at 12 sites, 7 in the USA, 3 in Europe, 2 in New Zealand and Japan, using free-air CO2 enrichment (FACE) to around 550 ppm. The actual increases achieved (above the ambient CO2 level at the time of the study) varied from 30.5% to 68% with an average of 49.2%. They found that trees beneﬁted the most, more than anticipated from chamber studies, while crop yields increased by 17% on average, less than expected from chamber studies. Sorghum yields increased by as much as 28% under dry conditions, due to reduced water loss from fewer transpiration stomata. Light-saturated CO2 uptake was increased by 19% at temperatures under 25⁰C and by 30% at higher temperatures, indicating better heat- tolerance under elevated CO2. Two FACE facilities using CO2 at up to 200 ppm above ambient levels produced a 5-7% increase in rice yield and 8% increase in wheat yield, which would result in an extra 59 million metric tons a year globally, enough to feed an extra 550 million mouths at the average per capita consumption. Reducing it to preindustrial levels would put billions of lives at risk of starvation and constitute a crime against humanity.

The U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research matched satellite-based observations of outdoor CO2 levels across the U.S. with county-level agricultural output data and other economic variables and concluded that CO2 emissions had boosted U.S. crop production since 1940 by 50 to 80%, much larger than previous estimations using FACE experiments, and found that every ppm of increase in CO2 boosts corn yields by 0.5%, soybeans by 0.6%, and wheat by 0.8 % (Fig. 29). Climate activists focus on the fact that CO2 enrichment lowers the protein and mineral content of some foods, but genotype selection and nitrogen/mineral fertilization can maintain protein/mineral content. CO2 enhancement signiﬁcantly increases the ﬂavonoid/antioxidant content of wheat and strawberries: by 55% and 112%, ascorbic acid (vitamin C) by 10% and 13% and glutathione by 3% and 171% at 300 ppm and 600 ppm respectively. Tomatoes grown in enriched CO2 are higher in vitamins A and C. Idso et al. (2002) found that CO2-enriched oranges were 4% heavier, 74% more in number and 5% higher in vitamin C. Soy beans grown from seedlings in CO2 at 700 ppm (compared to 400 ppm) had an isoﬂavone content 8% higher when grown at the usual mean temperature of 18⁰C, 104% higher when grown at 23⁰C and 101% higher at 28⁰C. When drought was added to heat stress, the isoﬂavone content was 38-186% higher in plants exposed to 700 ppm. Kim et al (2005) likewise found a 72% increase in soy isoﬂavones grown at 650ppm (vs. 360 ppm), and a 96% increase in total plant biomass. Broccoli grown in 65%-enriched CO2 produced heads 7% heavier and containing 37% more glucosinolates. These not only enhance ﬂavor but also help to prevent cancer. Similar results were found with Chinese kale. Growing spinach at 800 ppm increased the fresh weight by 67%, the soluble protein concentration by about 52% and vitamin C by 21%. Gwynn-Jones et al. (2012) found that quercetin glycosides and various other antioxidants were signiﬁcantly higher in several types of berry consumed by humans and other animals at Northern Latitudes when grown at 600 ppm. It is very likely that CO2 has been quietly improving food quantity and quality. Global food security depends not only on production but also on distribution and transport, which invariably involves the use of fossil fuels. Misguided climate action can threaten food security. The diversion of good food into biofuel may have pushed 130-155 million people into absolute poverty, hunger and starvation in 2008 and caused 190,000 premature deaths in 2010. In 2007, Australia’s CSIRO warned: “If all of the ethanol capacity that is currently proposed was to be fulﬁlled by existing crops (principally wheat and sugar), or if a national E10 target were to be met (eg. by 5.5 Mt of wheat as the feedstock), it could force the import of wheat in drought years.” Despite a severe U.S. drought in 2012, 40% of its corn crop went into ethanol. Researchers noted the real irony as follows: “Once estimates from the literature for process emissions and displacement effects including land-use change are considered, the conclusion is that U.S. biofuel use to date is associated with a net increase rather than a net decrease in CO2 emissions.” What folly! Seafood supplies about 10% of the world’s human caloriﬁc intake and is an important source of omega-3 fatty acids (ω-3 FAs) which may reduce cardiovascular morbidity and mortality and beneﬁt some metabolic, inﬂammatory, neurological, neuropsychiatric and eye disorders. It is thought that increasing CO2 will impact seafood via higher sea surface temperatures, ocean ‘acidiﬁcation’ (reduced alkalinity), altered precipitation and sea level rise. Cheung et al. (2009) rely on unlikely emissions scenarios and temperature projections to “show that climate change may lead to large-scale redistribution of global catch potential, with an average of 30–70% increase in high-latitude regions and a drop of up to 40% in the tropics.” Crustaceans (crabs, lobsters, shrimps and krill) appear to beneﬁt from more dissolved CO2 even at many times today’s atmospheric level. Samaila, Cheung et al (2011) put climate change into perspective: “Global marine ﬁsheries are underperforming economically because of overﬁshing, pollution and habitat degradation.” Protecting and promoting sea grass will increase seafood supplies and mitigate climate change more eﬀectively than focusing on emissions.

There you go. Paul Erlich wasn’t just wrong: he was spectacularly wrong and neither global warming nor CO2 is negatively impacting our food supply.

#PaulErlich #Climate #GlobalWarming #FoodSupply #ClimateChange #CO2 #Food #Famine

Share