Paul Erlich has died. He was the author of a mad treatise from 1968 that was titled “The Population Bomb,” and was as wrong as wrong could be, but he was and remains a hero to those who despise non-elite humanity and want to decimate it, most of whom don’t even rtealize our greatest threat today id population implosion, not explosion.

Here is one of Erlich’s admirers, which speaks volumes as to what the climate cult is all about to true believers:

As one X post by Moe Lane succinctly put it (emphasis added):

Paul Ehrlich has died. He was 93.



He is survived by 8,300,678,394 people (134% increase from 1968), with a daily worldwide average calorie intake of 2,800 kcal (a 22% increase).

Those numbers destroy everything the Malthusian extremist Erlich said in his book and in the later nonsense he spewed. An article in the Telegraph details some of it:

Paul Ehrlich, who has died aged 93, was an entomologist specialising in butterflies, though he became better known as a campaigner for population control. In The Population Bomb (1968), Ehrlich predicted imminent catastrophe as a result of the human population growing faster than its ability to feed itself. In the 1970s, he proclaimed, millions would starve to death as the weight of humanity bore down upon Earth’s resources. Six years later, in The End of Affluence (1974, written with his wife Anne), Ehrlich increased his death-toll estimate, suggesting that a billion or more people could die from starvation by the mid-1980s and that by 1985 the world would be in an era of scarcity.

When Thomas Malthus, writing An Essay on the Principle of Population in 1798, predicted war, pestilence and starvation as a result of overcrowding, the world’s population stood at less than one billion. By the time Ehrlich joined the fray, it was 3.6 billion. Now it is a little over eight billion. As it has turned out, Ehrlich’s population time bomb has failed to explode. Indeed, the death toll from famines has declined even as the world’s population has rocketed. Ehrlich’s most notorious blunder was a bet he made with the libertarian economic theorist Julian Simon, who pointed out that if Ehrlich’s jeremiads were to be believed, then the price of key commodities would rise over time. Simon predicted that prices would fall instead and challenged Ehrlich to pick any commodity and any time span to illustrate his point. In October 1980 Ehrlich bought $1,000 worth of five metals – tin, tungsten, copper, nickel and chrome – and agreed that if their combined value was lower in 1990, he would pay Simon the difference. Ten years later, Ehrlich sent Simon a cheque for $576. In fact such was the decline in the price of the metals Ehrlich selected, Simon had won even without adjusting for inflation. Ehrlich later protested that he had been “goaded into making a bet on a matter of marginal environmental importance”, but prudently declined to take up Simon’s offer to repeat the wager with a stake of $20,000. It was, perhaps, Ehrlich’s training as a zoologist that blinded him to the human realities. If there are 10 rabbits in a field cut off from the rest of the world, there will eventually be a Malthusian disaster when their numbers exceed the “carrying capacity” of the field. The same logic does not apply to human beings (or has not done so yet) because man is capable of using technology to create resources as well as to consume them. Despite getting things so badly wrong, Ehrlich continued to be regarded as a guru by many people in the environmental movement, winning numerous prizes and remaining one of the most frequently cited “experts” in the field. It almost seemed that the faultier he proved to be as a prophet, the more honours were heaped upon him.

Payton Alexander, also on X, says “people today forget or simply can’t believe how depraved Ehrlich really was” and notes the following about Erlich, who:

Demanded that the FCC require TV shows to depict large families in a negative light, so that parents with multiple children would be shamed and ostracized by society.

Proposed forcibly sterilizing millions of Americans by poisoning the water supply to make them infertile. He couldn’t think of a drug to do it “safely,” but wanted to do it anyway.

Supported actual forced sterilization campaigns in India and China, where millions of people were forced to undergo vasectomies and tubal ligations for having too many children.

Warned that population growth would lead to starvation, but also proposed cutting off food aid to “overpopulated” countries to reduce their populations… by starvation.

Proposed sending U.S. military helicopters to abduct people from remote villages to be sterilized. Truly sick stuff!

Laundered his own personal hatred and disgust toward his fellow human beings under the guise of environmentalism.

That Erlich is yet honored by fellow Malthusians is evidence of just how much some elites hate ordinary human beings and how easily so many are lured into the lies behind the hate. Fear is a powerful thing, and man is easily deceived with its help.

#PaulErlich #Malthus #MichaelMann #ClimateDoom #PopulationBomb

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