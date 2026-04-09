Paul Ehrlich didn’t get anything right, yet the myth of the “Population Bomb” lives on even as the world is dealing with the ill effects of demographic implosion. A just-published study titled “Global Human Population Has Surpassed Earth’s Sustainable Carrying Capacity,” attempts to revive his phony theory, and he is even posthumously listed as an author! The study is an exercise in elitism, of course, which is the point of everything labeled ”sustainable” or “carrying capacity.”

Thomas Malthus ultimately rejected the Malthusian idea he created, but Paul Ehrlich brought it back from death with his infamous book. It got everything wrong in retrospect, but some folks liked the idea so much that they have continued to espouse the idea that humans are a threat to the planet, which is somehow more important than life itself to them. What it’s really about, of course, is some humans not wanting too many of other humans around.

It all reminds me of when our fourth child was born, and two elderly and childless friends, who prided themselves on their environmentalism, took that special occasion to tell us they were proud members of Negative Population Growth (NPG). Their remark had a ring of envy and bitterness to it. We seldom talked after that because we realized they simply wanted the Earth for themselves and resented having to share it. Such is too often the case whenever we hear “sustainability” or “carrying capacity,” is brought up.

The study’s lack of objectivity, of course, is reflected in Ehrlich’s involvement and assistance rendered by an NGO called Population Matters, for whom Ehrlich was a patron. It advocates to reduce global population by 83%, which, of course, would take us back to the stone age. Here's a bit of what the study says (emphasis and paragraphing added):

Applied to human populations, the concept of carrying capacity is necessarily complicated because human beings are the ‘ultimate ecosystem engineers’ who deliberately and successfully moderate the environment for their benefit. In contrast to non-human species limited by the regenerative resource base on which they depend directly, modern humans have essentially eradicated the limiting feedback from resource depletion via the exploitation of fossil fuels. Other reasons why the concept of ecological carrying capacity applied to human populations is cumbersome is because of the huge variation in the amount of resources used and environmental damage caused by individuals, the access to non-renewable stocks of resources that can complement regenerative resources, and the difficulty in determining what technological innovations and standards of living are considered ‘acceptable’ at any given population size and fertility rate…

Another complication is that despite the well-documented, planetary-wide ecological and extinction crisis underway made possible by the exploitation of fossil fuels, and the observation that human societies have long ago exceeded the Earth’s ‘biocapacity’ (i.e. the productivity of ecological assets, including cropland, grazing land, forest land, fishing grounds, and built-up land), gross measures of human wellbeing are generally at historical highs; for example, absolute poverty is declining (although country-specific poverty is rising), as is child mortality, while longevity is mostly increasing… This apparent paradox has come at a cost to the stability of humanity’s life-support system, and a massive increase in dependence on fossil fuels, which is in turn threatening the very life-support system that sustains this population via resultant climate change, while also blinding societies to finite, regenerative biological resources as long as fossil fuel-based alternatives are available. The pressures on the biosphere also stem from persistent overuse, including past carbon emissions. This means that the stressors are the outcome of cumulative, historical overuse, not just current activities. Together, these stressors limit continued improvement, and are instead likely to or have already started to reduce standards of living… Regardless, it is clear that Earth cannot sustain the future human population, or even today’s, without a major overhaul of socio-cultural practices for using land, water, energy, biodiversity, and other resources. As such, some form of societal downscaling appears inevitable, whether achieved actively or in response to continued declines in population growth. Instead of focusing on a ‘maximum’ carrying capacity, the number of humans that can be safely imposed on the environment is a function of both population size and per-capita consumption, both of which are continuing to rise. As such, any form of future development under the umbrella of ‘sustainability’ must meet the needs and aspirations of present societies while simultaneously ensuring that future generations can meet their own. This cannot be achieved in the pursuit of a maximum population size, no matter how well-defined, especially considering that smaller populations beget more individual and environmental benefits. Today’s economies predicated on uninterrupted growth apparently do not recognize the regenerative constraints of sustained population expansion, because fossil fuels artificially make up the difference. Nor do economies anticipate the looming reductions in regenerative capacity as climate disruptions intensify. The tragedy is that human endeavor has short-circuited the ultimately inevitable corrective feedback loops carrying capacity imposes, without replacing them with humane and environmentally friendly corrective feedbacks.

See what I mean? The essence of the study is the suggestion that fossil fuels have lifted us out of poverty and disease, which were necessary for elites to keep the world in their own hands by reducing the hordes of ordinary people they incorrectly envision beating down their gates. It’s that simple.

#PaulEhrlich #Climate #FossilFuels #PopulationGrowth #Sustainability #CarryingCapacity

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