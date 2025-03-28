Paul Burgess lives in the UK, stuck there in a world of absolute insanity as to climate. We’ve posted his excellent videos here before where he has challenged the conventional wisdom on climate.

This one is different, though, because Paul is admittedly frustrated with what’s happening under the UK's current government, as the Labour Party obsessively pursues Net Zero. He got some airtime on a GB News program and then had to listen to a panel discussion by folks on both sides who didn’t have a clue, as we say. Paul dubs in his own comments on their commentary and, in the process, dispenses with an incredible amount of nonsense.

Paul’s frustrations yield a great many facts and truths about Net Zero which may be described as pure bollocks.

Enjoy!

