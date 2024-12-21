I recently came across a video of Dr. Patrick Moore speaking at an event a few years ago. He has a PhD in Forestry and, as most readers probably know, was one of Greenpeace’s early leaders. He left the organization many years ago when, against all evidence, it decided to launch a campaign against chlorine. He has become a champion of climate reality in the years since and does a beautiful job explaining it in this video, which i heartily recommend:

Moore’s charts are just outstanding and his wisdom on these subjects is self-evident from this talk. Enjoy it!

