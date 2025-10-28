Subsequent to publishing the post preceding this one, two different and very alert readers sent me a link to a summary presentation of the work to date on the Integrated Systems Plan being prepared for Puget Sound Energy and related utilities in the Pacific Northwest.

The presentation is an incredible eye-opener, as the following slides demonstrate. Points No. 2 and 3 say it all, in fact: the region desperately needs alternatives to wind, solar, and batteries. Moreover, regional utilities have known this for a considerable time buty are still focused on “energy justice” a/k/a “blackouts for all.”

Significantly, this is coming from the same firm that has worked with California and New York:

Oregon and Washington are depending on power being developed in places such as Utah and Wyoming where fossil fuels are not politically incorrect:

And, guess what? The Pacific Northwest has wind droughts, too!

Then, there are those ridiculously low capacity factors for solar and wind compared to natural plants.

And, when the decarbonization experts tell you the demand for resources other solar, wind and batteries is “unprecedented,” you know the region is in deep trouble.

Finally, the bottom line: natural gas is the only viable option and you dumb as a rock demagogue policians have made it next tomimpossible to build them.

The stunning candor of this presentation says it all: this where electing green enery evangelists as your leaders gets you!

#PSE #PacificNorthwest #NaturalGas #Solar #Wind #Batteries #Blackouts

