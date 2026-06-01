Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Bob's avatar
Bob
4hEdited

Bravo for Senator Yaw.

I second that NetZero states are screwing the other states if they have a common electricity supply market.

This is happening in New England especially with regard to heat pumps which operate at the most expensive time of year when electricity costs 2-4 times the other months. Heat pumps will double the generation price for all.

I suspect winter prices in Pennsylvania are not as extreme as New England due to the nukes and coal, but winter prices will increasingly become an issue as heat pumps and gas generation increase especially if gas pipelines are not built.

The senator also needs to consider that load is at least as important as generation especially heating load that is a low 14% load factor spike that varies 2 times from warm to cold year. Heating load takes 3-4 times the capacity (capital $) to deliver a MWH as the base load and 6 times the 90% load factor data center load.

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
1h

I live in VA and not only has our current Governor/legislature rejoined RGGI, we also have the VCEA. Both are a disaster along with the explosion of data centers.

I applaud this post as it shows someone who is promoting a fair and balanced responsibility. I would feel rhe same if the situation were flipped.

I don't like either of the programs in VA and I'm part of a grassroots statewide team fighting against both.

Perhaps if VA and MD are penalized for their bad decisions, they may reconsider? At least we can hope the voters will pay attention in the next elections. 🙄

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