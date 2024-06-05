Ozymandias, was the Greek name for an Egyptian pharaoh who saw himself king of kings. Some poetry regarding his statue tells us a lot about Andrew Cuomo.

I never heard of Ozymandias until this past weekend when I opted to watch Mark Steyn’s introduction and reading of a poem by the same name (subscription required). There are two poems by the same name and on the same subject, in fact. You can read them both here, but the one by Percy Bysshe Shelley is the one that resonates and tells us so much about Andrew Cuomo, who also fancies himself king of kings.

Ozymandias was actually Ramesses II. The two poems were about a statue of the pharaoh that was swallowed up, over time, by the sands. It was being excavated and shipped to a British museum at the time they were written. Here is Shelley’s version of Ozymandias, which will immediately ring bells of recognition for those familiar with the ways of Andrew Cuomo:

I met a traveller from an antique land

Who said: Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert. Near them, on the sand,

Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown,

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read

Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,

The hand that mocked them and the heart that fed:

And on the pedestal these words appear:

‘My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!’

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.

The poem is about hubris, of course, and mocks Ozymandias, whose frown and wrinkled lip and “sneer of cold command” reveals his contempt in life for those beneath him, his condescension toward those he ruled as well as his peers and his gods, to whom he could only say “look at my works … and despair” that you are not as great as me. Is this not Andrew Cuomo?

Lest you doubt, consider not only Cuomo’s decision to abscond with Southern Tier mineral rights and substitute green eggs and scam, but also what he’s proposing as monuments to himself on the other side of 42nd parallel from Pennsylvania. Watch the next few lines of this nauseating speech:

Andrew Cuomo says it’s “baloney” that Upstate locals can stand in the way of large wind projects with their concerns about health, noise, viewsheds, bird kills and hilltop clearing. He says the Article 10 process he approved in 2011 to streamline the approval process is now too slow, the environmental review too cumbersome and the whole thing too much of an obstacle to his green energy monuments plan. He wants industrial solar and wind energy projects as far as the eye can see and he’s not going to let any damned citizenry stand in the way. Notice the frown, the wrinkled lip and the cold sneer? I’ll be you do. And, you thought poetry had nothing to offer.

But, don’t imagine it’s only on energy issues where the hubris, smugness and snide come out. The latest issue of Railway Age, normally a very non-political journal, says “You blew it, Governor Cuomo” in an article that, yet again brings Ozymandias to mind. It’s all about the situation with New York City subways:

New York City Transit President Andy Byford resigned on Jan. 23. Andy was hired in January 2018 to improve and transform New York City’s 116-year-old subway, North America’s largest, and he was doing just that. But he got fed up with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who thinks he’s in charge of running New York’s railways. Now, someone else will have to carry on—if they’re capable—and that remains to be seen. Late last year, Cuomo brought in AlixPartners, a management consulting firm and self-described turnaround specialist that was paid $4 million to produce a 37-page report… The Transformation Plan, the brainchild of a politician who has no experience running a transportation system, would have relegated Andy to running day-to-day operations at NYCT. That was not why he came to New York City. Here’s what The New York Times observed: “After being lured to New York two years ago to help revive the city’s subway, Andy Byford earned praise from riders and mass transit advocates for bringing about improvements on an antiquated system that had been undermined by breakdowns, delays and mismanagement. But as Mr. Byford rose in stature, even earning the nickname ‘Train Daddy’ among rail enthusiasts, he increasingly clashed with the one official who has the final say over the subways: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who considers himself something of a modern-day master builder. On [Jan. 23], Mr. Byford resigned, sowing doubt about the future of extensive plans that are intended to modernize the nation’s largest subway system.” …More from The New York Times: “Interviews with transit officials and lawmakers and others indicate that Mr. Byford’s departure capped months of escalating tension between the two men: a hard-charging governor from Queens who frequently mocks the transit bureaucracy, vs. a self-described subway nerd from Britain who has spent his career reviving and running transit systems around the world. His colleagues at the MTA believed Mr. Byford’s high profile may have irked Mr. Cuomo. The governor’s aides said that Mr. Byford often tried to take credit for improvements that were unrelated to his own work.” …Governor Cuomo, you blew it, big time. You’ve played with your life-size electric train set, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, far too long. You’ve rearranged the toys in your sandbox far too many times. Now, you’ve caused a huge derailment. You’ve dumped sand on the one person who knows better than anyone else how to build a better, bigger place where everyone can play, on a level field. Why? Because you thought he was dimming the spotlight in which you so love to bask. That person—Andy Byford—said “enough.” Who will suffer? About five million people a day. And you don’t give a damn, because you consider expendable the people in your perceived fiefdom who refuse to be squashed by your thumb.

In the words of Tommy Callahan, that’s apt to “leave a mark,” isn’t it? It’s almost poetic, another Ozymandias. What is the source of all the Cuomo smugness? Well, one only need read the Governor’s own “About” page where brags on his “values and principles,” tells us he “learned the reality of the middle-class, working family struggle” in Queens and then served as an advisor to his father, Governor Mario Cuomo, for the salary of $1 a year.

Funny how that works; a man of the middle class comes out of law school and immediately goes to work for his father for nothing. So where did the money come from? But, not to worry, he says “Mario Cuomo instilled in him the belief that government was the vehicle to make change and do justice.” “Together we are building on our success,” he pontificates, “working to restore economic opportunity; replace dysfunction with results; put people before politics; and reestablish New York as the progressive leader of the nation.

If you believe Andrew Cuomo has “put people before politics” you’ll never appreciate Ozymandias. If you recognize reestablishing New York as “the progressive leader of the nation” is just more master builder stuff, you’ll love Ozymandias the poem (both poems, actually). The reward of hubris such as Andrew Cuomo’s is a fallen statue marking “the decay of colossal wreck.”

Cuomo is making a total wreck of New York, saved only temporarily by the Trump economy and Pennsylvania’s cheap gas. His solar farms and his wind turbines won’t make it into any museum, either. The “wonders of his hand,” to quote the other Ozymandias poem, won’t amount to anything when some hunter from the future “stops to guess what powerful but unrecorded race, once dwelt in that annihilated place” — the Southern Tier of New York.

#Ozymandias #GavinNewsom #KathyHochul #AndrewCuomo #LNG #Wind #Solar

Share