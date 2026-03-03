New York was the worst case. Starting with the unsufferable Andrew Cuomo, Northeast states have tried and largely succeeded in stopping every natural gas pipeline that might have delivered energy security to New Jersey, New York, and New England. Democrat governors demagogued the issue in the extreme in the name of appeasing the climate zealots and Rockefeller types who wanted nothing to happen.

Now, they’re trying to back down, as evidenced by the forward movement on the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE), but that‘s far from enough gas to ensure the ability of the Northeast to prosper, given the competition from the South where pipeline infrstructure is being createdc at a furious rate.

Today In Energy provides the data:

Natural gas pipeline projects completed in the United States in 2025 increased capacity by approximately 6.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), according to our recently updated Natural Gas Pipeline Projects Tracker. A substantial portion, 85%, or 5.3 Bcf/d, of this new capacity is dedicated to delivering natural gas to the South Central region of the United States. This region includes the Gulf Coast, where much of the nation’s growing natural gas demand, particularly from liquefied natural gas (LNG), is concentrated. The new capacity primarily connects both new and existing supply sources to consumers in the region.

There is a huge amount of pipeline capacity added to the South Central part of the country, a little bit in the Mountain states and almost none in the Northeast. Obviously, LNG opportunities are driving much of the growth in the South Central region, but that only proves the value of exports to an economy and there is more than just LNG involved. We desperately need more pipeline capacity in the Northeast. Absent more pipelines, the Northeast will be trapped in a world Californish decline. It needs not only the NESE, but also the Constitution Pipeline, the PennEast and others.

