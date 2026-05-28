Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Winterflood's avatar
David Winterflood
3h

Thank-you. I shall read this with interest. It is 10:25 pm night time in Oz.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture