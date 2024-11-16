The squeeze on our right to travel is coming to all western nations who don't resist it is already coming to London where a far-left Mayor Sadiq Knan is ready to implement a heavy tax on vehicles the government has incentivized! The plan to push everyone into EVs and then make them uneconomical to drive at all is in motion. The cameras are in place in fact:

Naturally, Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars has thoughts on all this and they go straight to the heart of the issue:

London is the canary in the coal mine and resistance is crucial.

