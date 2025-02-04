Some friends of this substack in Michigan are pushing back hard against efforts of their government to shove renewable energy projects into rural communities of the Wolverine State. Here is a press release issued by the well-named “Our Home, Our Voice” group fighting back.

The Michigan Legislature introduced new legislation, House Bills 4027 and 4028, representing a crucial step toward restoring local control of renewable energy projects in Michigan. These bills directly address longstanding concerns from residents and local officials who have been frustrated by state preemption laws like Public Act 233, which strip communities of their authority to regulate energy projects that impact their homes, farms, and neighborhoods. “Our organization is dedicated to protecting local governance and ensuring communities have the right to decide what is best for their residents,” said Kevon Martis, a spokesperson of Our Home, Our Voice, Inc. “These bills reinforce the principle that land use decisions should not be dictated by distant bureaucrats, but by the very people who live in these communities.” House Bill 4027 would amend the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, empowering local governments with the ability to enforce zoning regulations and revoke special land use permits when developers fail to comply. Without this local authority, communities risk being burdened with projects that may not align with their long-term vision or environmental goals. This restoration of enforcement mechanisms ensures that municipalities can hold developers accountable, safeguarding the well-being of residents and preserving the character of their communities.

House Bill 4028 complements this effort by repealing Part 8 of the Clean and Renewable Energy and Energy Waste Reduction Act, which currently allows developers to bypass local zoning by seeking site certification from the Michigan Public Service Commission. This has led to projects being approved with little regard for local concerns, undermining democratic processes and disregarding community input. By restoring local oversight, this legislation ensures that land use decisions reflect the priorities and values of the people who live and work in these areas, rather than being dictated by external interests or distant state agencies. Our Home, Our Voice, Inc. urges lawmakers to act upon and vote yes on House Bills 4027 and 4028, emphasizing the need to restore a fair and balanced approach to renewable energy siting. Michigan residents are encouraged to contact their legislators and voice their support for these bills. Our Home, Our Voice Inc., is a grassroots coalition of county and township officials as well as community organizers throughout Michigan who advocate maintaining local control of land use by promoting reasonable regulation in their widely diverse communities. The organization believes an important tool for protecting their home from special interests is the continued ability to enact and maintain local land use regulations. The coalition has active supporters in 45 counties across the state.

Out Home, Our Voice is also asking rural Michiganders to take action in advancing this legislation:

Good afternoon, For too long, Michigan communities have been under threat. State preemption laws like Public Act 233 have stripped away local control, allowing distant bureaucrats and corporate developers to make decisions that should belong to the people who live and work in these communities. But we have a chance to fight back! Late last week, the Legislature introduced House Bills 4027 and 4028 that would restore power to local governments, ensuring that renewable energy projects are planned with input from the people most affected—not forced upon communities by state agencies and developers looking for shortcuts. Now is the time to speak up. Call or email your state Representative or your state Senator and urge them to vote YES on House Bills 4027 and 4028. Land use decisions should be made by the people who live in these communities, not by bureaucrats in Lansing. Local governments need the ability to hold developers accountable and protect the interests of residents. Ask them to stand with their constituents and support these bills. We also encourage you to share this message with friends, neighbors, and local leaders. The more voices we raise together, the stronger our message becomes! Encourage others to reach out to their legislators and remind them that Michigan’s communities deserve to have a say in their own future. Decisions about our communities should be made by us, not for us by outsiders who don’t share our values. Stand with us to restore local control. –The Our Home, Our Voice Team TAKE ACTION NOW Contact your legislators today, asking them to vote YES on House Bills 4027 and 4028. You can find your state Representative here or your state Senator here. In addition to contacting your own legislators, please also contact these Legislators below on the Energy Committee, urging them to vote YES: Chair of Energy: Rep. Pauline Wendzel (Republican) District-39 (517) 373-1799 / PaulineWendzel@house.mi.gov Majority Vice Chair of Energy: Rep. Dave Prestin (Republican) District-108 (517) 373-0156 / DavePrestin@house.mi.gov Minority Vice Chair of Energy: Rep. Joe Tate (Democrat) District-9 (517) 373-6990 / joetate@house.mi.gov Rep. David Martin (Republican) District-68 (517) 373-0826 / DavidMartin@house.mi.gov Rep. Brian BeGole (Republican) District-71 (517) 373-0853 / BrianBeGole@house.mi.gov Rep. Nancy DeBoer (Republican) District-86 (517) 373-0846 / NancyDeBoer@house.mi.gov Rep. Kathy Schmaltz (Republican) District-46 (517) 373-1798 / KathySchmaltz@house.mi.gov Rep. Jamie Thompson (Republican) District-28 (517) 373-1772 / JamieThompson@house.mi.gov Rep. Parker Fairbairn (Republican) District-107 (517) 373-2629 / ParkerFairbairn@house.mi.gov Rep. Steve Frisbie (Republican) District-44 (517) 373-2616 / SteveFrisbie@house.mi.gov Rep. Rylee Linting (Republican) District-27 (517) 373-0478 / RyleeLinting@house.mi.gov Rep. Julie Brixie (Democrat) District-73 (517) 373-0218 / juliebrixie@house.mi.gov Rep. Tullio Liberati Jr. (Democrat) District-2 (517) 373-1776 / tullioliberati@house.mi.gov Rep. Joey Andrews (Democrat) District-38 (517) 373-0827 / JoeyAndrews@house.mi.gov Rep. Betsy Coffia (Democrat) District-103 (517) 373-3817 / BetsyCoffia@house.mi.gov Rep. Peter Herzberg (Democrat) District-25 (517) 373-2275 / peterherzberg@house.mi.gov Rep. Tonya Myers-Phillips (Democrat) District-7 To learn more about these bills, visit www.legislature.mi.gov.

One can only wish these good folks the best of luck. They live in a state that voted for Trump but has one of the most tyrannical governors out there. Regardless, passage of these bills would send a strong signal to her and whoever her successor might be. Getting justice — yes, environmental justice — is a real cause in this case and it only happens with persistent highly visible action, which is exactly what Our Home, Our Voice is delivering!. As Robert Bryce has repeatedly demonstrated, this type of action is growing everywhere across the nation and is changing everything. Onward!

