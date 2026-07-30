Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
3h

An excellent article explaining the high cost of free wind and solar with an economy of words. Thank you!

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
9m

I believe what America needs is a lot more Community Power Plants. America has a good supply of GW sized power plants. We have a National Grid that has the capability of distributing that electricity to most corners of our country.

Over the past decade America has also gained (whether good or bad) a bunch of unreliable / unpredictable energy sources, that we now have to put up with. But our electrical needs continue to grow.

Our push is for America to grasp now is 5 to 50MW Community Power Plants that are designed to provide that “filler” electricity needed, at 90% plus energy efficiency. We must now start living and doing things as efficiently as is possible. Community Power Plants beside producing electricity, can also be used to create 100’s of full time good paying jobs for these communities.

These Community Power Plants could also be a source of electricity for AI Data Centers without being connected into the grid. These AI Data Centers and “their” Community Power Plants done right could claim operating at near Zero Emissions and also with no water waste, but with full water recovery.

A Community Power Plant does not have to look like an industrial complex. Wether it be a coal or natural gas facility, these facilities can be constructed to blend in and be a source of pride. This is 2026 and our growing countries needs are not slowing down or stopping. It’s time to start planning with some forethought wisdom.

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