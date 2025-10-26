Our Future Energy Security Depends on A Balance of Coal, Natural Gas, and Nuclear Resources and We'd Better Not Forget It
Paul Burgess comes from Wales in the UK and is a big critic of that nation’s climate and energy policies. He is a scientist by training and is also involved in devising some energy policies for a new political party called Advance UK. He has done numerous videos on the subject of energy, and his latest (a little over 16 minutes) is very relevant not only for UK citizens, but all of us who live in the West. He explains why the three-pillared foundation for energy security that I keep writing about (coal, gas, and nuclear) is so essential.
Enjoy!
#PaulBurgess #Science #CO2 #Coal #Climate #ClimateAlarmism #CO2 #Nuclear #NaturalGas #UK #West
Thank you Tom for sharing! I am now a Paul Burgess fan! I Love his line, "Madness Personified" when referring to wind, solar and burning biomass at Drax. I visited Drax about 1990 to observe the performance of the Babcock Energy Low NOx burners. Wow, the plant is six-660 MW coal units, Huge. I am not sure of the capacity on biomass but yes, it is madness personified to burn wood chips as a replacement for coal. BTW, I wrote a blog post last week on my views of the importance and difficulty of meeting America's growing power Demand to 2050. That will require about 32,000 MW of new generation each year. As Paul Burgess stated in the UK, there are limits to gas turbine generation by Both from fuel supply and new machine manufacturing capability. The answer which Burgess and me agree on: A Balanced Generation Portfolio. I agree 100% with Paul Burgess! https://dickstormprobizblog.org/2025/10/22/reality-of-32000-mw-year-of-new-generation-demand-solution-build-new-coal-plants-now/