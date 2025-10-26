Paul Burgess comes from Wales in the UK and is a big critic of that nation’s climate and energy policies. He is a scientist by training and is also involved in devising some energy policies for a new political party called Advance UK. He has done numerous videos on the subject of energy, and his latest (a little over 16 minutes) is very relevant not only for UK citizens, but all of us who live in the West. He explains why the three-pillared foundation for energy security that I keep writing about (coal, gas, and nuclear) is so essential.

Enjoy!

