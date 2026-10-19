Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

Last month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a historic final rule titled:

EPA Finalizes Repeal of 2024 Power Plant Regulations, Delivering $300+ Billion in Savings, Proposes Repeal of All Remaining Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Power Plants

The rule is scheduled to take effect November 16, 2026.

The press release made an argument for affordable, plentiful, reliable, liberated energy, titled:

Trump EPA delivers reliable and affordable energy in the largest power sector deregulatory action in U.S. history

Released for maximum effect at the G20 Summit in Houston, Texas, the press release continued:

… U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced the repeal of the majority of the Biden administration’s greenhouse gas requirements for U.S. power plants, an action the agency projects will save $310 billion, and proposed rescinding every remaining greenhouse gas standard for the power sector. If finalized, the new proposal would save an additional $370 million in direct compliance costs, in addition to the billions more American families and businesses can expect to see saved across the economy….

“The Trump EPA,” the press release continued, “is taking these actions in accordance with the law and based on the best reading of the Clean Air Act (CAA). EPA’s final rule is expected to unleash the full potential of America’s vast energy resources, including coal and natural gas….

“For over 15 years, the Obama and Biden administrations implemented a war on coal to destroy reliable and affordable energy. The Trump Administration has come in to protect American energy and to make sure you can afford to keep the lights on,” said EPA Administrator Zeldin. “Americans will see a decrease in electricity prices, but this is just the beginning. We are working to go even further so that American energy can be fully unleashed. Realizing the full potential of American energy means more jobs, lower prices, and a more prosperous America.”

Playing offense, the press release explained its consumer-first energy exceptionalism.

“The Trump administration is saving Americans hundreds of millions of dollars through common sense energy solutions that put an end to the Biden administration’s disastrous Green New Scam policies enacted at the cost of our nation’s energy security and future,” said Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council and DOI Secretary Burgum. “This necessary reversal restores efficiency to our energy sector and allows our vital resources to be used for the benefit of the American people. Under President Trump, this administration will continue reversing course on out-of-touch Obama and Biden-era policies by unleashing American energy and securing our nation’s energy independence for generations to come.”

Adding explanation to the benefits of consumer-driven electricity policy:

“During periods of peak electricity demand, coal and natural gas continue to play a critical role in keeping the lights on,” said Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “Today’s announcement will help ensure reliable electricity generation regardless of whether the wind is blowing or the sun is shining by allowing coal and natural gas plants to keep generating power when Americans need it most. Unlike past administrations that prioritized the interests of climate alarmists, President Trump promised to put the American people first and he is delivering.”

“President Trump and Administrator Zeldin have yet again taken real action to save the American people money on their electricity costs. Thanks to President Trump’s EPA, common sense has prevailed, and our U.S. energy sector can unleash more reliable baseload power without the crippling regulations that have hurt American ratepayers. Announcing this repeal at the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial shows the world that President Trump is unmatched in delivering his promise of energy dominance for America,” said NEDC Executive Director Agen.

Background

The press release provides this context:

The final rule strikes most of the 2024 Carbon Pollution Standards, which EPA has determined exceeded the agency’s authority under the CAA by requiring control technologies that are not adequately demonstrated, effectively forcing plants to retire rather than setting standards they could actually meet. The 2024 rule also failed to account for the U.S. Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. EPA, which barred EPA from misusing the CAA to manipulate Americans’ energy choices. The manipulation in the 2024 rule created inefficient uses of natural gas, adversely impacted the nation’s energy systems, and drove electricity prices up. The 2024 rule was another example of the Democrats’ war on America’s natural resources and attempted to achieve the same unlawful fuel-shifting goals of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan.

Finally,

Concurrently with today’s final rule, EPA is proposing to rescind all remaining GHG emissions requirements for power plants, which have imposed unnecessary requirements and drained the power sector’s resources, while producing virtually no benefit. Following the repeal of the 2009 Endangerment Finding, and the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, EPA’s proposal states that CAA Section 111 does not give the agency the authority to regulate power plant emissions based on climate change. Models continue to show that GHG emissions from power plants have no material impact on global climate change. In fact, if all carbon dioxides were eliminated tomorrow, there would be no meaningful climate impact.

The case for CO2 freedom is made clear. Will consumerism replace climate exaggeration and magical energy thinking? Will Democrats join the new policy?

Additionally, the targeted emissions are global in nature, and any potential public health harms are too uncertain, conjectural, remote, and convoluted to tie specifically to the U.S. power sector. Therefore, the agency is proposing it is out of its scope to regulate. If finalized, American businesses will be given certainty for the future, empowering them to unleash the full potential of American energy and provide it at an affordable price for families. Baseload power is essential to the great American story, powering generations of manufacturing, good-paying jobs, and communities. Together, the coal and natural gas industries support hundreds of thousands of jobs and add tens of billions of dollars to the U.S. economy each year. The nation’s power plants provide reliable, affordable energy essential to national security, heating homes, and keeping schools lit. But for nearly two decades, the Obama and Biden administrations worked to destroy coal and natural gas, threatening our energy security and driving up costs for everyday Americans. In contrast, the Trump EPA has delivered billions in cost savings for baseload power.

#Robert Bradley #MasterResource #EPA #EndangermentFinding #CO2 #Climate

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