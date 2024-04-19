My title for this post comes from a statement a curmudgeonly friend makes quite often. It is a nuggets of wisdom. It also applies so often within the energy industry. It is an industry of absolutely wonderful character that represents the common man in so many respect, which is why elites despise it, of course. Yet, we surely have our stupid friends; friends who are on our side most of the time but who are incapable of fighting. They’re the type of people who not only couldn’t conceive of bringing a gun to a knife-fight (an infamous Obama quote) but would, instead, bring a piece of paper with the proposed rules.
Such is the nature of the following news release issued by one of our supposed friends:
WASHINGTON, April 19, 2024 – The American Petroleum Institute (API) today released the following statement from Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Dustin Meyer on the Biden administration’s restrictive final rule managing energy development in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve:
“This misguided rule from the Biden Administration sharply limits future oil and natural gas development in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve, a region explicitly intended by Congress to bolster America’s energy security while generating important economic growth and revenue for local Alaskan communities. At a time when the world is looking for American energy leadership, this is yet another step in the wrong direction.”
In December 2023, API submitted comments to BLM and raised concerns that the proposed regulatory changes restrict energy development, jeopardize economic growth for native communities and ignore Congressional intent. The comments also emphasized the economic and national security benefits of the oil and natural gas industry in Alaska, which supports nearly 70,000 direct and indirect Alaska jobs. Revenue derived from oil and natural gas development provides the vast majority of revenue for the North Slope Borough (95%), which is then used to provide a wide range of essential public services. According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, NPR-A is estimated to hold 8.7 billion barrels of oil and 25 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, supplying critical resources that will bolster U.S. energy security now and into the future.
It’s a totally worthless piece of media mumble that will have zero influence on anyone at all. Written in the mushy meaningless language of PR speak, it will accomplish precisely nothing. Indeed, it tells the Obamabots in the Biden Administration they’ve won. Moreover, it tells any legislators allied to our cause that we probably aren’t worth their help because we’ve got so little fight in us.
When your enemy is running over you, it’s rather pointless to tell the world he s “misguided” and has “taken a step in the wrong direction.” But, that’s API speak, which is the same thing as big corporate think, always directed by lawyers ensuring whatever the company says, it must say nothing. It’s no way to fight.
What is the way to fight with a news release? Well, how about this?
Joe Biden has struck yet another major blow to American security. The ever radical Biden Administration has enacted a final rule that will end any possibility of putting the Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve to use for the American people. The Petroleum Reserve must be put to use ensuring our energy independence and lowering the costs of our energy. This outrageous act cannot be allowed to stand and API will be launching a major lawsuit to prevent it from happening.
The Biden Administration is deliberately undermining any hope of future oil and natural gas development in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve. This region was explicitly intended by Congress to bolster America’s energy security, while generating important economic growth and revenue for Alaskan communities. Joe Biden is selling out those Alaskans and, indeed, all Americans with this proposed rule. We will not rest until it is reversed.
Indeed, we dare not rest, as this area, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, is estimated to hold 8.7 billion barrels of oil and 25 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. This is an extremely critical resources needed to assure U.S. energy security now and into the future.
In December 2023, API submitted comments telling the Bureau of Land Management the proposed rule would severely jeopardize economic growth for Native American communities, illegally ignore Congress and threaten nearly 70,000 direct and indirect Alaska jobs. Revenue derived from oil and natural gas development provides the vast majority of revenue for the North Slope Borough (95%), which is essential to providing community services.
The Biden Administration cannot be allowed to do this to America. We are going to fight and we ask all American to join us in this cause.
Now, isn’t that better? Would API or any of the majors write it this way? No way, never. They live in a world where no one says what they really think or admits what they’re really doing. They are probably working with the Obamabots stupidly trying to secure tiny concessions by being superficially and dishonestly friendly. It never works as well as dealing from strength but they’ve never learned that lesson after decades of trying. That’s why our enemies are never as much of a problem as our stupid friends.
#Friends #StupidFriends #API #BLM ##Alaska #EnergySecurity
As usual, Steven Beschloss has delivered a riveting message this morning about "reasons to be mad." His reasoning is justified and shared by many. Americans and others just plain lack the basic understanding that all this evil is linked to one man - Vlladimir Putin.
Advanced education in the United States is not reaching a large portion of our society - resulting in a lack of deductive reasoning and unoccupied minds that are more susceptible to coercive control techniques. For Americans, this is a relatively new and unique modern phenomenon that has swept across our nation and hypnotized Trumpers.
Time magazine recently published an article on how "red states" have a reportedly lower level of education than blue states. This article stated that about 20% of Texans do not even have a high school diploma. There is a direct line between a lack of or no education and individuals who are vulnerable to coercive mind manipulation.
Putin spent his spy years in East Germany, learned Hitler's mind control techniques, and returned to Russia to become their next ruthless dictator. We now find the same words and actions practiced by Donald Trump - an ignorant American who went to Russia and was caught in a typical KGB/FSB trap using flattery, women, and money. (kompromise). Trump is nothing more than a puppet whose strings are all controlled by Putin.
Brainwashing is defined in Wikipedia as "telling lies over and over until they are perceived as the truth." Several recent polls tell us that over 50% of the Republicans still believe Trump's "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump filed 60 law suits to attempt to prove this lie, but lost ALL 60 court cases - no evidence. If the lies contain hatred - which was used by Hitler against Jews and by Trump daily against anyone who is not a Trumper, it releases a chemical in the human brain to enact violence - like what we saw on Jan. 6th. Take a minute and look at the glazed faces of those individuals who were breaking Capitol windows, defecating on the Capitol floor, or stealing documents and historical artifacts. They believed that they were "saving democracy" where in reality they were destroying our form of government. Hundreds of these Trumpers are now in prison for their illegal actions.
Trump lives in a delusional world and those loyal to him do as well. Trump's criminal trial - the first against a previous U.S. President - is unparalleled in our history. He lacks the deductive reasoning to understand the graveness and solemnity of this historical event and has even fallen asleep while sitting at the defendant's table. And, he expects his loyal followers, MAGA, and Republican members of Congress to agree with his faulty assessment and lies. He is NOT a victim, but a phantasmagorical man who appears not capable of understanding truth or that he is the cause of the criminal trial.
I am an American who spent 12 years studying Russia and Russians, then another 20 years living in Russian-speaking countries. My children attended Moscow Public Schools, and I became bi-cultural in the process. There are thousands upon thousands of Russians living in the United States, but there are few of us who actually moved and lived in Russia. I experienced Russian leadership and government, and behaved, looked-like, and understood a country which actually operates the opposite of the United States. In the early 1990's, The Moscow Business Guide wrote a warning to all foreigners who suddenly wanted to do business in Russia. This pamphlet says " The most fundamental concepts that have guided your judgement for a lifetime are not even known, much less understood here."
Russians have endured centuries of ruthless leadership which has formed a nation of people with an unfathomable depth of humanity. The United States is an unleashed babe in the woods of global societies, originally formed with Christian beliefs which have -for many Americans - been abandoned OR metamorphosed into different renditions of self-indulgence.
I live in a small mountainous town in northern Arizona. We have a group of Nazi's who drive around with swastika stickers on their pickup bumpers and/or Trump flags gleefully flying for all to see. They meet weekly on Main Street in an old building and think that Trump is the best President our country has ever elected. Yes Steven, this makes me mad. This little town has 36 churches and they are all well-attended. But once these good-hearted Christians leave church, the light switch goes off - not for all of them, but for many.
On January 6th, it was ONLY after Trump went on TV and told the insurrectionists that "he loved them" but they needed to go home, that they packed up their stolen items and their weapons and left. Plain and simple - their minds and actions are controlled by Trump and they are no longer capable of independent thought. Donald Trump's many-sided destructiveness reaches far and wide across our nation. He is dangerously unfit to be our President, yet almost half our country believes his lies and are actually oppressed or "reigned over" by Trump's coercive mind-control techniques.
Brainwashing works - has been used in many other countries and by many dictators - but even the most educated among us seem to deny it's existence. I attended a book-signing event at a Barnes and Noble in Tucson, AZ. A middle-aged woman came up to me and said "I think Putin is a great and smart leader." My mouth opened but no words came out. These were the exact same words spoken by Trump the previous week and right after Russia invaded Ukraine. This, my friends, is "brainwashing" and it is found in every corner of our country.
Yes, there are many reasons to be angry and even mad about the menacing, savage, threatening, and even vicious state of affairs in the United States at this time in our history. Our Speaker of the House is daily and deliberately intimidated and bullied by Greene and other House members in order to bow down to Trump instead of "doing the right thing." The "right thing" being sending weaponry, equipment, and support to Ukraine so they can DEFEND their country and their loved ones.
Trump himself has made a mockery of our justice system. And the whole world is watching the United States crumble under the weight of one man who was either caught with his pants down in Russia or has succumbed to bribery. Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have both stated that the Trump Organization has received $100M from Russian banks (www.businessinsider.com). Russian banks DO NOT OPERATE as American banks and interest earned on a loan is the last of their concerns. They are managed and controlled by Russian Intelligence (KGB/FSB). They also gave $9.8M to Marie LePen, who is the French opposition leader in an attempt to overthrow the French government.
Trumpers in the U.S. are ignorant and mindless and not capable of understanding that Trump is controlled by Putin. The man they think they are obeying and submitting to is NOT Trump but Putin - who told the whole world in 1997 (in a book called The Foundations of Geopolitics) that his goal as the President of Russia is to destroy the United States.
According to Illarionov, a former economic advisor to Putin who now lives in the United States, "Putin is using Ukraine as a testing ground for his expansion throughout Europe and many former USSR countries." He wishes to restore the glory days of Russia's dominance - which in reality means a new world war. Putin/Russia, who is friends with Iran, provided weapons to HAMAS to start the Israel-Hamas war - he knew the U.S. would support Israel as he knew the U.S. would support Ukraine. This is a huge financial drain for a country who is operating with a national debt in excess of $34 trillion dollars as of this morning (April 19th). These wars are just another way for Putin to financially incapacitate and cause pain to the United States.
Illarionov also stated (From Democracy to Democrazy, p. 137) "If Putin is not stopped, he will continue on. It will mean thousands more will die. He is already responsible for many deaths . . .calculated it may be 500,000 or 600,000 deaths in Russia and outside of Russia . . . How long should we (the U.S. and the world) tolerate the endless spiral of deaths produced by one person? . . . Ukraine is his testing ground, and so far the West has not done enough to prevent his daily onslaught and bombing of hospitals, schools, apartment buildings, and other civilian properties. The West may not want to be at war with Russia, but they also may have NO CHOICE."
I have been shouting since 1993 that the Cold War did not end. Most Americans naively still believe that because President Bush said the Cold War ended - that it did - no questions asked, even though the Russian bear was signing an agreement with a brick behind his back and fingers crossed.
I see only a few solutions to reverse our predicament - improved formal education, massive and consistent social marketing, and long-term incarceration of Trump. The worst possible scenario is another world war, yet it is rapidly barreling down upon us and may be our one and only solution.
The landscape of American democracy is clouded with Russia's large shadow and Putin's control over Donald Trump. I wrote From Democracy to Democrazy for one purpose - to warn Americans of Putin's influence and his attempt to reshape the trajectory of American politics and American lives- which we see happening now. Republicans are blind to the truth. Trumpers are violently attempting to control our government with their loyalty to a man who is not their President but a hallucinatory cult-leader, and our democracy hangs in the balance.
Yes Steven, I am MAD too. I feel as though no one is listening to the truth - and only the light of the truth can combat Putin's and Trump's web of lies.
Elizabeth www.democrazy2020.org
Economic development and energy policy using a firm but civil narrative, Tom. Indeed, IPA needs to be more aggressive. They are suppose to be the leaders of energy sanity.