My title for this post comes from a statement a curmudgeonly friend makes quite often. It is a nuggets of wisdom. It also applies so often within the energy industry. It is an industry of absolutely wonderful character that represents the common man in so many respect, which is why elites despise it, of course. Yet, we surely have our stupid friends; friends who are on our side most of the time but who are incapable of fighting. They’re the type of people who not only couldn’t conceive of bringing a gun to a knife-fight (an infamous Obama quote) but would, instead, bring a piece of paper with the proposed rules.

Such is the nature of the following news release issued by one of our supposed friends:

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2024 – The American Petroleum Institute (API) today released the following statement from Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Dustin Meyer on the Biden administration’s restrictive final rule managing energy development in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve: “This misguided rule from the Biden Administration sharply limits future oil and natural gas development in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve, a region explicitly intended by Congress to bolster America’s energy security while generating important economic growth and revenue for local Alaskan communities. At a time when the world is looking for American energy leadership, this is yet another step in the wrong direction.” In December 2023, API submitted comments to BLM and raised concerns that the proposed regulatory changes restrict energy development, jeopardize economic growth for native communities and ignore Congressional intent. The comments also emphasized the economic and national security benefits of the oil and natural gas industry in Alaska, which supports nearly 70,000 direct and indirect Alaska jobs. Revenue derived from oil and natural gas development provides the vast majority of revenue for the North Slope Borough (95%), which is then used to provide a wide range of essential public services. According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, NPR-A is estimated to hold 8.7 billion barrels of oil and 25 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, supplying critical resources that will bolster U.S. energy security now and into the future.

It’s a totally worthless piece of media mumble that will have zero influence on anyone at all. Written in the mushy meaningless language of PR speak, it will accomplish precisely nothing. Indeed, it tells the Obamabots in the Biden Administration they’ve won. Moreover, it tells any legislators allied to our cause that we probably aren’t worth their help because we’ve got so little fight in us.

When your enemy is running over you, it’s rather pointless to tell the world he s “misguided” and has “taken a step in the wrong direction.” But, that’s API speak, which is the same thing as big corporate think, always directed by lawyers ensuring whatever the company says, it must say nothing. It’s no way to fight.

What is the way to fight with a news release? Well, how about this?

Joe Biden has struck yet another major blow to American security. The ever radical Biden Administration has enacted a final rule that will end any possibility of putting the Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve to use for the American people. The Petroleum Reserve must be put to use ensuring our energy independence and lowering the costs of our energy. This outrageous act cannot be allowed to stand and API will be launching a major lawsuit to prevent it from happening. The Biden Administration is deliberately undermining any hope of future oil and natural gas development in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve. This region was explicitly intended by Congress to bolster America’s energy security, while generating important economic growth and revenue for Alaskan communities. Joe Biden is selling out those Alaskans and, indeed, all Americans with this proposed rule. We will not rest until it is reversed. Indeed, we dare not rest, as this area, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, is estimated to hold 8.7 billion barrels of oil and 25 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. This is an extremely critical resources needed to assure U.S. energy security now and into the future. In December 2023, API submitted comments telling the Bureau of Land Management the proposed rule would severely jeopardize economic growth for Native American communities, illegally ignore Congress and threaten nearly 70,000 direct and indirect Alaska jobs. Revenue derived from oil and natural gas development provides the vast majority of revenue for the North Slope Borough (95%), which is essential to providing community services. The Biden Administration cannot be allowed to do this to America. We are going to fight and we ask all American to join us in this cause.

Now, isn’t that better? Would API or any of the majors write it this way? No way, never. They live in a world where no one says what they really think or admits what they’re really doing. They are probably working with the Obamabots stupidly trying to secure tiny concessions by being superficially and dishonestly friendly. It never works as well as dealing from strength but they’ve never learned that lesson after decades of trying. That’s why our enemies are never as much of a problem as our stupid friends.

