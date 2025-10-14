Our higher education institutions—some 4,000 or so colleges and universities—have increasingly engaged in the politics of climate change, and they’re effectively subsidized by us to do it. Worse, the practitioners of this academic advocacy largely consist of individuals who have never worked anywhere else but inside the academic bubble. Too many sold their souls to position themselves to gain research grants intended to perpetuate the climate crisis narrative and attract students, and now they’re paying the price.

This price is articulated nicely in a guest post at Roger Pielke, Jr.’s Honest Broker substack by Joshua Travis Brown, an Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Education and a Research Fellow with the Center for Skills, Knowledge and Organizational Performance at the University of Oxford. He notes the following:

As endowment revenues continue to fall, research dollars continue to vanish, and international student enrollment plummets, schools will continue turning to revenue generating strategies to survive. And as every school battles for its soul while balancing missions and margins, the stories and strategies shared in Capitalizing on College [the author’s new book] provide a roadmap for navigating the way forward.

The soul-challenging advocacy-for-hire has included signing broad commitments to reduce emissions, divesting from fossil fuels, and declaring a “climate emergency” to signal urgency and mobilize resources. Such stances often align with progressive policies, like supporting carbon neutrality or the Paris Agreement, and reflect pressure from students, faculty, and external networks. Such measures are also inducements to provide grant money for research that delivers the intended results, of course.

Some AI research indicates one of the earliest and most widespread mechanisms is the American College & University Presidents’ Climate Commitment (ACUPCC), launched in 2006 by Second Nature, a nonprofit focused on campus sustainability. It urged presidents to make their institutions carbon-neutral and integrate climate considerations into operations and curricula. The initiative evolved into the Carbon Commitment Charter in 2020, emphasizing measurable progress like emissions inventories.

US Signatories : As of the latest charter list (updated through 2023, with ongoing additions), 258 US-based higher education institutions have signed. This includes a mix of large public universities and smaller liberal arts colleges. Historical peaks were higher—over 660 signatories by 2010—but some have lapsed or transitioned to the newer charter.

Examples : Arizona State University (signed 2007), Cornell University (2007), University of California, Berkeley (2007), and Bates College (2007).

Political Implications: Signing commits institutions to public reporting and aligns them with international goals like the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. It’s seen as a low-barrier entry to climate advocacy, but critics argue it sometimes prioritizes optics over enforcement.

A related effort, the American Campuses Act on Climate (ACAC) pledge (2015, under the Obama administration), saw over 300 US colleges and universities reaffirm support for global climate accords. This amplified institutional voices in policy debates, with signatories like Brown, Cornell, and Stanford publicly backing the Paris Agreement.

Divestment—selling endowment investments in fossil fuel companies—is a more concrete political stance, signaling opposition to the industry and support for transitioning to renewables. Campaigns often stem from student activism via groups like Fossil Free Funds.

US Institutions : Approximately 250 US colleges and universities have fully or partially divested as of 2023-2024, with commitments totaling over $1 trillion in assets globally (US portion ~16% of educational divestments). Earlier estimates pegged it at 100+ in 2023, rising to 250 by late 2024. By 2025, the figure likely exceeds 260, though comprehensive updates are sparse.

Examples : New York University (full divestment announced in 2023), Brown University, and Columbia University (partial commitments).

Political Implications: Divestment is overtly political, pressuring policymakers and industries. It’s grown from student-led efforts at places like Swarthmore College (2011) to system-wide moves, like the University of California system.

Declaring a “climate emergency” frames the issue as an existential crisis requiring immediate, transformative action—akin to wartime mobilization. This surged post-2019, often tied to UN networks.

US Institutions : Dozens of individual US universities have issued standalone declarations, with broader networks amplifying reach to represent thousands more. Specific counts are elusive, but as of 2019-2021, at least 87 global institutions (including several US ones like the University of California system) signed collective letters, representing over 1.3 million students. By 2025, US examples number in the low hundreds, including affiliates of global pledges covering 7,000+ institutions. No exhaustive 2024-2025 list exists, but tracking sites like Climate Emergency Declaration.org log related actions.

Examples : University of California (system-wide, 2019), Southern Connecticut State University (reaffirmed ongoing commitment), and networks like the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE), which includes many US signatories.

Political Implications: These declarations often call for policy advocacy, like carbon taxes or Green New Deal elements, positioning universities as influencers in public discourse. They overlap with divestment in about 20-30% of cases.

“Climate extremism” typically refers to radical tactics like civil disobedience (e.g., road blockades by Extinction Rebellion) or disruptive protests.

US Institutions : Over 100 campuses have seen student-led radical actions (e.g., encampments demanding divestment). In 2024-2025, groups like Sunrise Movement collaborated with universities on anti-authoritarian climate campaigns.

Examples : Harvard’s Salata Institute (2024) frames climate justice as “radical transformative change.” The University of Chicago’s new climate institute (2024) funds adaptation research with activist ties. UC San Diego’s Green New Deal coalition (2025) credits student activism for policy shifts, with administrative acquiescence.

Political Implications: Radical support risks alienating donors and it is one the prices being paid by universities today.

Across these metrics, roughly 300-500 unique US universities have taken some political position on climate change, with overlap inflating combined counts. Engagement is higher among elite (Ivy League, UC system) and coastal institutions, driven by endowments and student demographics.

Looking at this AI research data as a whole, we see educational elites have tried to maintain their perches at academic institutions by essentially selling out to the highest bidder rather than innovating and maintaining their actual missions of objective research on climate and teaching students how to think rather than what to think. Now, as the climate scam surrenders to reality, the grants are fading away and the potential students are asking why they should pay for what's offered when there any better ways of learning and advancing.

Finally, it’s worth noting these same universities helped, for decades, to sell the false narrative that there are too many of us for the planet to support. The result? A dearth of students. Call it the suicide of the West and of our university establishment.

