Make no mistake: Rhode Island U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy, is a far-left activist judge. The lazy news media is prone to calling her a Trump appointee, which is accurate so far as it goes, but far from the whole story. That’s partly because district judges must typically enjoy the support of their state's U.S. Senators to get through the confirmation process, and Rhode Island has two long-time Democrat Senators.

Moreover, McElroy was first nominated by Barack Obama and would have been put on the court then, except that Mitch McConnell put a hold on all appointments at the time, and Trump simply picked up the nomination again, no doubt at the advice of some the establishment advisors he had at the time (2017). So, Rhode Island has a far-left judge and now we get this news from Reuters:

A U.S. judge blocked President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday from freezing billions of dollars in grants Congress authorized under climate investment and infrastructure laws of his Democratic predecessor, former President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Mary McElroy in Providence, Rhode Island, issued an injunction at the behest of environmental groups who argued the Trump administration was unlawfully freezing already-awarded funding for projects to combat climate change, reduce pollution and modernize U.S. infrastructure. "Agencies do not have unlimited authority to further a President’s agenda, nor do they have unfettered power to hamstring in perpetuity two statutes passed by Congress during the previous administration," McElroy said. The group that led the lawsuit, Democracy Forward, said in a statement that Trump's action was an abuse of executive power. “By blocking these investments in local communities and projects, the administration is jeopardizing public health initiatives, environmental protections, and economic stability," Democracy Forward President and CEO Skye Perryman said… The funding had been authorized by Congress pursuant to Biden's $1-trillion bill known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and his signature 2022 climate investment law, the Inflation Reduction Act. Trump froze the funds on his first day back in office by signing an executive order directing agencies to pause funding approved under those two laws, pending a review to ensure the spending supported his policies… In a lawsuit filed on March 13, the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, National Council of Nonprofits, Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District and Green Infrastructure Center argued the agencies lacked authority to unilaterally withhold already-awarded congressionally-authorized funds… The U.S. Department of Justice said its position was bolstered after the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling on April 4 cleared the way for the administration to terminate millions of dollars in teacher training grants as part of Trump's crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The arrogance of this judge is so typical of the sort of far-left judhes we have seen trying to wreck the Trump agenda. McElroy is simply trying to force his administration to spend money authorized, not mandated, by Congress. And, the last time I looked it up, the definition of äuthorization” it was something like this one:

The act of authorizing. Something that authorizes; a sanction. The act of giving authority or legal power; establishment by authority; sanction or warrant.

Nowhere in that definition does “authorization” mean “must” and, of course, the judge knows that. She also knows nothing about refusing to spend money on climate boondoggles, “hamstrings in perpetuity” any “statutes passed by Congress during the previous administration.” Indeed, her language makes it clear she merely wants to extend the power of the Autopen administration into Trump's term. Congress authorized the spending for sure, but Biden couldn’t get it done, so it's over or should be over.

This is why Trump needs to take the battle to the next level and start impounding any and all wasteful spending authorized by Congress. That’s what they do, after all, and only a President can say we don't need it and we shouldn't spend it, regardless of authorization. Common sense and sanity demand it. That’s precisely why we have separation of powers.

An, who provided McElroy with the case to do her dirty work? Well, here’s some of what Grok has to say about Democracy Forward:

Democracy Forward is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit legal organization, operating as both a 501(c)(3) (Democracy Forward Foundation) and a 501(c)(4) (Democracy Forward), founded in 2017 by Democratic Party operatives. It focuses on litigation, regulatory engagement, and public education to challenge perceived anti-democratic actions, particularly targeting the Trump administration. The group has filed over 650 legal actions since its inception, including lawsuits against Trump-era policies on issues like voter suppression, healthcare, and immigration… The organization’s leadership is tied to Democratic Party networks. Its board is chaired by Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic lawyer and former general counsel for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, who also founded Elias Law Group after leaving Perkins Coie. Other board members include Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff, Mindy Myers, a former campaign manager for Elizabeth Warren, and Javier Guzman, linked to global health policy. Most of its executive staff have histories with left-leaning advocacy groups, particularly the Center for American Progress (CAP), a think tank closely aligned with Democratic establishment figures… In 2017, the Center for American Progress provided $1 million to Democracy Forward Foundation for “charitable educational activities.” Democracy Forward also accepts donations through various channels, including checks, cryptocurrency, and Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs), with tax-deductible contributions going to the 501(c)(3) arm.

None of this made it into the Reuters article, of course. It’s part of the game. Paraphrasing Mark Steyn, our Federal system, especially courts such as McElroy's, are one huge dirty-rotten stinking pile of manure.#

RhodeIsland #Climate #DemocracyForward #FederalCourts #TRump #Congress #Spending #Authorization

Share