Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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melanie nivelt's avatar
melanie nivelt
3h

All NGO’s should be eliminated. And donors should have to be identified!!

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
2h

Thomas Shepstone has written this very important report about the court's finding against the NGO, Our Children's Trust, in their case against certain Executive Orders of President Trump. We will promote this article widely.

But the Judge was wrong in stating that he knew that man-made global warming was happening and was dangerous!

It is good to have the freedom to be able to file lawsuits against people and organizations. No one, even the President, should be above the law. However, there has to be a Gatekeeper who terminates frivolous lawsuits of all kinds. Our Children's Trust is nothing but an evil group against fossil fuels in the name of completely wrongful claims of man-made global warming alarmism.

Many thanks to everyone at Energy Security and Freedom Substack.

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