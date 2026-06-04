Plaintiffs’ requested injunctive relief is also neither “substantially likely to redress their injuries” nor “within the district court’s power to award.” As to the first redressability prong, Plaintiffs’ standing theory suffers from a defect that mirrors their traceability problems. They have not plausibly alleged that enjoining federal agencies from implementing the Executive Orders is substantially likely to prevent agencies from taking similar emissions-inducing actions under other lawful authorities.



Second, Article III does not give federal courts the power to grant or enforce the injunctive relief Plaintiffs seek. The Executive Orders state the President’s national security, energy, and economic policy in broad terms, then direct executive branch agencies to pursue these policy goals consistent with applicable law. Plaintiffs’ requested injunction, by its terms, would prevent the President from concluding, among other things, that it is “in the national interest to unleash America’s affordable and reliable energy and natural resources,” that current energy infrastructure is “far too inadequate to meet our Nation’s needs,” and that “coal is essential to our national and economic security.”



The requested injunction would likewise bar agencies from effectuating the President’s policies—“consistent with applicable law”—by reconsidering prior actions, “encourag[ing] energy exploration and production on Federal lands and waters,” and “protect[ing] the United States’s economic and national security … by ensuring that an abundant supply of reliable energy is readily accessible in every State and territory of the Issuing such an injunction would effectively place one federal district court in charge of executive branch energy policy—“an extraordinary and unprecedented role” for a member of the “unelected and politically unaccountable branch.”



Plaintiffs argue that, unlike the Juliana plaintiffs, who sought a court-supervised “remedial plan” requiring the federal government to “draw down harmful emissions,” they seek only “traditional prohibitory injunctive relief.” But like the district court, we are not persuaded. Similar to the injunction requested in Juliana, the injunction Plaintiffs seek would require extensive judicial supervision of executive branch actions related to energy policy.



Indeed, Plaintiffs explicitly seek to undo everything from staffing reductions, to the revocation of research grants, to anticipated rule changes, to the type of language the current administration has used on government websites. To assign such policy-laden choices to one district court would invert the “common understanding of what activities are appropriate to legislatures, to executives, and to courts.”



Moreover, as the district court recognized, enforcing such an injunction would require a court to determine whether “an untold number” of executive branch actions even “implement” the challenged Executive Orders. That task would present challenging questions that “necessarily would entail a broad range of policymaking.”



For example, would the injunction prohibit agencies from advancing any policies like those expressed in the Executive Orders—promoting coal, oil, natural gas and hydropower; increasing domestic energy production; or expediting permitting and leasing timelines, to name a few? For every energy-policy action, would the court need to scrutinize agency officials’ motives in search of any hidden reliance on the enjoined Executive Orders? And what if an agency were to rely on other authorities in addition to the Executive Orders?



The district court correctly recognized that disputes over such questions would inevitably result in the court “spending a lot of time together” with the parties and holding hearings “until the expiration of [their] collective lifetimes.” These unmanageable consequences, for which there are no judicially manageable standards, confirm that Plaintiffs’ requested injunction is beyond Article III power.



Further, by effectively challenging hundreds of current and anticipated agency actions in one lawsuit, Plaintiffs seek to circumvent the jurisdictional and procedural rules Congress has established for challenges to agency actions.

Such a sweeping injunction against hundreds of agency actions in one lawsuit is unprecedented.