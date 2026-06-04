Our Children’s Trust Loses A Climate Lawfare Case But the Process Is the Punishment and It Cries Out for NGO Reform
The Courthouse News Service reports the following, which is a rejection of ginned-up climate cases in the name of children:
The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday dismissed claims challenging three executive orders aimed at increasing domestic energy production and investments in fossil fuels, finding that the youth plaintiffs who brought the case lack standing.
The 22 plaintiffs, aged 7 to 25 at the time of filing, sued the administration in May 2025, claiming President Donald Trump acted outside his authority when he issued executive orders 14154, 14156 and 14261. A federal judge dismissed the case with prejudice in October, ruling the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue.
“While this court is certainly troubled by the very real harms presented by climate change and the challenged EOs’ effect on carbon dioxide emissions, this concern does not automatically confer upon it the power to act,” Senior U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen, a Barack Obama appointee, wrote in his opinion.
A Ninth Circuit panel affirmed the lower court’s findings, ruling the plaintiffs failed to plausibly claim that the challenged executive orders caused their injuries, noting they could only speculate on the impacts of the orders and whether or not government agencies would rely on them when taking future action.
Leaving aside the pathetic whiny comments by the Obama-appointed judge, he did the correct thing, and the Ninth Circuit, once known for equally pathetic opinions, affirmed his decision in a win for rationality and the republic. Below is the Circuit decision stripped of citations and emphasis added, but you can read the full document here:
Plaintiffs-Appellants are children and young adults who challenge three executive orders signed by President Trump (collectively, the “Executive Orders”) that set several broad directives for federal energy policy and direct agencies to implement those directives “in a manner consistent with applicable law.”
Plaintiffs appeal the district court’s dismissal of their complaint for lack of Article III standing and the district court’s denial of leave to amend their complaint.
We review de novo the district court’s dismissal for lack of Article III standing, and review for abuse of discretion the district court’s denial of leave to amend, and we affirm.
Plaintiffs have not plausibly alleged that their asserted injuries are “caused by the challenged” Executive Orders. According to the complaint, Plaintiffs will be harmed by numerous agency actions which, Plaintiffs allege, will “implement” the Executive Orders over several years. But Plaintiffs can only speculate that the Executive Orders are the cause of the many agency actions they allege will exacerbate climate change. “[A]gencies consider a great number of … factors in determining when, what, and how to regulate or take agency action (rejecting traceability theory premised on speculation that government surveillance would occur, if at all, under challenged authority rather than another).
Furthermore, Plaintiffs seek to enjoin any “implementing” agency action, including those not identified in the complaint. But we “cannot presume to predict how governing officials might exercise their discretion.” Whether agencies will rely on the Executive Orders when taking future action “is mere conjecture.” For these reasons, the link between the Executive Orders and Plaintiffs’ alleged injuries is too speculative to support Article III standing.
Plaintiffs’ requested injunctive relief is also neither “substantially likely to redress their injuries” nor “within the district court’s power to award.” As to the first redressability prong, Plaintiffs’ standing theory suffers from a defect that mirrors their traceability problems. They have not plausibly alleged that enjoining federal agencies from implementing the Executive Orders is substantially likely to prevent agencies from taking similar emissions-inducing actions under other lawful authorities.
Second, Article III does not give federal courts the power to grant or enforce the injunctive relief Plaintiffs seek. The Executive Orders state the President’s national security, energy, and economic policy in broad terms, then direct executive branch agencies to pursue these policy goals consistent with applicable law. Plaintiffs’ requested injunction, by its terms, would prevent the President from concluding, among other things, that it is “in the national interest to unleash America’s affordable and reliable energy and natural resources,” that current energy infrastructure is “far too inadequate to meet our Nation’s needs,” and that “coal is essential to our national and economic security.”
The requested injunction would likewise bar agencies from effectuating the President’s policies—“consistent with applicable law”—by reconsidering prior actions, “encourag[ing] energy exploration and production on Federal lands and waters,” and “protect[ing] the United States’s economic and national security … by ensuring that an abundant supply of reliable energy is readily accessible in every State and territory of the Issuing such an injunction would effectively place one federal district court in charge of executive branch energy policy—“an extraordinary and unprecedented role” for a member of the “unelected and politically unaccountable branch.”
Plaintiffs argue that, unlike the Juliana plaintiffs, who sought a court-supervised “remedial plan” requiring the federal government to “draw down harmful emissions,” they seek only “traditional prohibitory injunctive relief.” But like the district court, we are not persuaded. Similar to the injunction requested in Juliana, the injunction Plaintiffs seek would require extensive judicial supervision of executive branch actions related to energy policy.
Indeed, Plaintiffs explicitly seek to undo everything from staffing reductions, to the revocation of research grants, to anticipated rule changes, to the type of language the current administration has used on government websites. To assign such policy-laden choices to one district court would invert the “common understanding of what activities are appropriate to legislatures, to executives, and to courts.”
Moreover, as the district court recognized, enforcing such an injunction would require a court to determine whether “an untold number” of executive branch actions even “implement” the challenged Executive Orders. That task would present challenging questions that “necessarily would entail a broad range of policymaking.”
For example, would the injunction prohibit agencies from advancing any policies like those expressed in the Executive Orders—promoting coal, oil, natural gas and hydropower; increasing domestic energy production; or expediting permitting and leasing timelines, to name a few? For every energy-policy action, would the court need to scrutinize agency officials’ motives in search of any hidden reliance on the enjoined Executive Orders? And what if an agency were to rely on other authorities in addition to the Executive Orders?
The district court correctly recognized that disputes over such questions would inevitably result in the court “spending a lot of time together” with the parties and holding hearings “until the expiration of [their] collective lifetimes.” These unmanageable consequences, for which there are no judicially manageable standards, confirm that Plaintiffs’ requested injunction is beyond Article III power.
Further, by effectively challenging hundreds of current and anticipated agency actions in one lawsuit, Plaintiffs seek to circumvent the jurisdictional and procedural rules Congress has established for challenges to agency actions.
Such a sweeping injunction against hundreds of agency actions in one lawsuit is unprecedented.
Plaintiffs also argue that declaratory relief alone will likely redress their injuries. We have twice rejected the same argument. And we do so again here: declaratory relief “alone is not substantially likely to mitigate the [P]laintiffs’ asserted … injuries.”
The district court did not abuse its discretion when it declined to allow Plaintiffs to amend their complaint. Plaintiffs contend that they should have been allowed to amend their complaint to “cure any possible redressability defects.” But where Plaintiffs have not identified “specific allegations that might rectify” the fundamental problems with their standing theory, there is no abuse of discretion.
The whole case, in other words, was total nonsense and this is who made it happen, according to Perplexity:
The lawyers were provided by Our Children’s Trust, a nonprofit public interest law firm that represents youth plaintiffs in climate cases pro bono (free of charge), in partnership with Gregory Law Group, McGarvey Law, and Public Justice.
Our Children’s Trust has filed similar youth climate lawsuits across all 50 states since its founding in 2010, all funded through donations rather than client fees.
And, who funds the Trust?
Although the courts ruled correctly in this case, the process is the punishmenty and it was merely one of many, many brought via funding from tax-exempt NGOs advancing the special interests of a corrupt ruling class of elites who need to brought to heel. The Trump Administration, through Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, has started to move on this front, but where is Congress on NGO reform?
#NinthCircuit #ClimateLawfare #NGOs #TaxExemption #OurChidrensTrust
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All NGO’s should be eliminated. And donors should have to be identified!!
Thomas Shepstone has written this very important report about the court's finding against the NGO, Our Children's Trust, in their case against certain Executive Orders of President Trump. We will promote this article widely.
But the Judge was wrong in stating that he knew that man-made global warming was happening and was dangerous!
It is good to have the freedom to be able to file lawsuits against people and organizations. No one, even the President, should be above the law. However, there has to be a Gatekeeper who terminates frivolous lawsuits of all kinds. Our Children's Trust is nothing but an evil group against fossil fuels in the name of completely wrongful claims of man-made global warming alarmism.
Many thanks to everyone at Energy Security and Freedom Substack.