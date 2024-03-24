I wasn't aware of this problem until reading JoNova, which is always the first place to go for the latest in energy stories you won't find in mainstream media. Jo comes from Australia, the government of which, it seems, always wants to one-up the worst of U.S. and U.K. mistakes, especially with regard to pursuing ridiculous green energy ventures. Having that background, she is able to focus on the absurdities and one of them is the fact that Western governments are essentially forcing EVs on us that not only make no sense but also can make some people sick.

Her post draws on another from Drive and here are a few excerpts from the latter explaining the problem:

It's slowly become one of the most popular questions on Reddit in the EV and Tesla threads: "Why do electric cars make me feel sick?" One user even said they questioned buying a Tesla Model Y because of it… Some drivers also reported their electric cars making their pets sick too… A key factor that needs to be considered is the lack of engine noise in EVs. Our bodies are accustomed to riding in internal combustion vehicles, so the lack of noise and vibration in an EV can actually throw your balance off. Another of the main contributors to carsickness in an EV is something called regenerative braking – a system in electric cars that generates force through the resistance while off the throttle to help charge the battery and add some extra range. This regenerative braking can often feel more aggressive and happen more frequently than conventional braking, particularly in stop-start traffic. EVs also have a lot more torque and a more linear acceleration compared to their internal combustion counterparts. This means that those who aren't used to the immediate power and heavy acceleration associated with electric cars will often anticipate a lot less acceleration than usual, causing the body to get confused. Another small factor that needs to be pointed out is the growing size of built-in screens in modern vehicles – not just electric cars. Many passengers can be caught out by staring at the computer-sized head units that cover half the dash in models from the likes of Tesla or Polestar. Taking your eyes off the road and focusing on a large screen can throw your balance off, although it's hard not to stare at it when it's right there in front of you.

Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars, one of our favorite sources for EV stories, provides additional perspective:

But, let's go back to Drive for some of the ‘solutions’ being suggested (emphasis added):

Most of the major brands like Tesla, BYD and MG all have adjustable regenerative braking options across a lot of their range. Lowering the regenerative braking in your car will give you a much smoother ride, but it'll come at the cost of losing some range …

Manufacturers like Honda are looking to squash carsickness by revising their power mapping for a smoother ride at low speeds. Honda is on the case with its e:Ny1 (which is not available in Australia at this time) by changing their throttle map to emulate an acceleration similar to an ICE vehicle .

Adding that feeling of throttle lag that you get from internal combustion vehicles will help ease discomfort for those who aren't used to the immediate torque of an EV, likely at the cost of some performance.

Other brands, like Hyundai with the Ioniq 5 N, are adding fake engine sounds that are linked to the pedal on their EVs and even adding fake flappy paddles that mimic gear changes. While this is just a bit of fun for the owners, it could actually help combat some of the motion sickness felt in an EV.

Lucky for you, carsickness isn't a new thing. You can pick up a packet of TravaCalm or Kwell motion sickness tablets at your local pharmacy for under $10. These are a must-have in the glovebox to combat carsickness.

You can also pick up a pair of anti-motion sickness glasses online . These work by creating an artificial horizon in your peripheral vision to help stabilise your balance. These aren't clinically proven, but they're a low-risk option to try out that cost around $13 on Amazon.

If you don't want to take medication or try new gadgets, the easiest way to combat motion sickness is to look forward and not sit on your phone while in the car. Cracking the window for some fresh air and staying hydrated on long journeys also help.

So, it appears the only solutions are: (1) refashion the the EVs as phony gas-powered cars that will then be even less useful for getting you to where you could go with your conventional vehicle, (2) take medicine, or (3) sit up straight and look ahead at all times. Well, that's just great, isn't it? What kind of bizarre brave new world are we creating?

