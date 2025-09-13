State Armor recently published an in-depth report on the security threat we face from Communist China and the NGOs that do the CCP’s dirty work. Those NGOs are the same dirty rotten, stinking cabals who oppose everything oil and gas and everything American.

The report is titled “Who Is Energy Foundation China?” and is well worth reading in full. It documents the names, the relationships, the money, the techniques, and the connection to the CCP:

While the Energy Foundation China is registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in San Francisco, CA, it is led by Ji Zou, a former official of an influential Chinese government agency, and most of its employees are in Beijing. Energy Foundation China used to be known as the Energy Foundation before it spun off most of its U.S.-based operations in 2019 into a separate organization called the U.S. Energy Foundation. While still formally organized as the Energy Foundation, since 2019, the organization has used the alias “Energy Foundation China” or “EF China” to differentiate from the now-separate U.S. Energy Foundation. The group was founded by Hal Harvey, a climate activist and entrepreneur with deep ties to numerous left-wing organizations and to China. In 2023, Energy Foundation China reported a total of over $84 million in revenue. Known funders of Energy Foundation China include the MacArthur Foundation, Sequoia Foundation, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, ClimateWorks Foundation, and Hewlett Foundation.

Curiously, the report, though excellent, fails to mention Nat Simons or the nefarious Sea Change Foundation, so I asked Grok to summarize the relationship:

Nat Simons (full name: Nathaniel Simons) is a billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist, best known as the co-founder and co-director of the Sea Change Foundation. Established in 2006 alongside his wife, Laura Baxter-Simons, the foundation operates as a private family philanthropy focused on climate change mitigation and clean energy policy. Simons, son of Renaissance Technologies co-founder James Simons, has directed significant personal and family wealth into the organization, which has disbursed over $500 million in grants by 2018 to support environmental initiatives. He also serves as the sole director of its international arm, Sea Change Foundation International (formerly Klein Ltd., founded in 2011 in Bermuda), which shares the same mission but targets global efforts. The Sea Change Foundation maintains a direct financial and strategic partnership with the Energy Foundation (often referred to as the U.S. Energy Foundation), a major environmental grantmaking organization founded in 1991. The Energy Foundation acts as a "pass-through funder," distributing resources from donors like Sea Change to a network of advocacy groups, think tanks, and nonprofits advancing clean energy and climate policies in the United States. Key details include: Sea Change has provided over $125 million to the Energy Foundation between 2007 and 2018, making it the foundation's largest single beneficiary during that period.

This funding supports broader environmentalist efforts, including groups like the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Sierra Club, and League of Conservation Voters, which align with Sea Change's priorities on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting renewable energy.

Nat Simons' involvement extends beyond funding; his foundation's strategy emphasizes "urgency" in climate action, often in collaboration with Energy Foundation-backed initiatives, such as policy advocacy for low-carbon economies. The relationship is characterized as one of primary donor-recipient, with Sea Change leveraging the Energy Foundation's established infrastructure to amplify its impact on U.S. energy policy. Energy Foundation China (EFC) is the international affiliate of the Energy Foundation, established in 1999 with initial support from foundations like the Hewlett and Packard Foundations. Headquartered in San Francisco with an office in Beijing, EFC focuses on advancing sustainable energy transitions in China, including renewable energy adoption, energy efficiency, and reducing coal dependency. It separated administratively from the U.S. Energy Foundation in 2020 but retains shared legacy elements, such as its EIN, and continues to collaborate on global climate goals. The connection between Nat Simons, Sea Change Foundation, and EFC is indirect but flows through the Energy Foundation's funding pipeline: Sea Change's substantial grants to the Energy Foundation (over $125 million) contribute to the broader ecosystem that supports EFC's work, as the Energy Foundation allocates resources across its U.S. and China programs.

Sea Change Foundation International, under Nat Simons' directorship, explicitly funds international nonprofits and initiatives on climate mitigation, which overlaps with EFC's mission to position China as a leader in clean energy by 2030. While specific grants from Sea Change International to EFC are not detailed in public records, the Bermuda-based entity's structure facilitates global philanthropy, including support for Asia-focused efforts.

Simons' family has a history of engagement with China-related energy research, such as funding the Berkeley Tsinghua Joint Research Center on Energy and Climate Change, indicating broader alignment with EFC's objectives. In summary, Nat Simons exercises influence over EFC primarily via Sea Change's role as a major funder of the parent Energy Foundation, enabling downstream support for China-specific clean energy programs. This forms part of a larger network of left-leaning environmental philanthropy aimed at global decarbonization.

That description is largely correct, but I must point out that, because Energy Foundation China, uses the same EIN as the Energy Foundation, the latter is responsible for it as it only enjoys tax-exemption due to it. Also, Nat Simons has given the Energy Foundation much, much more than $125 million. It has given another $110 million since 2018, not including 2024 or 2025.

Why this relationship is not mentioned, I cannot say, but it’s integral to understanding what the activities analyzed in the State Armor report are all about because Simons is a big solar investor, for instance. And, here are a few:

Energy Foundation China influences climate policy within the United States and has extensive ties to advocacy organizations. The group has spent millions each year to bankroll climate advocates who promote phasing out fossil fuels and implementing green energy alternatives like the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) and Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the latter of which was the target of a 2018 Congressional inquiry into whether it should register as a foreign agent based on its Chinese funding. More recently, Congress has also opened an investigation into Energy Foundation China, citing concerns over RMI’s climate study used by the Biden Administration to push the elimination of gas stoves. The campaign to shift away from gas ov- ens to electric stoves is part of a broader effort to re-wire American homes. At this point, since neither the United States nor its Western allies produce electrical components at a scale that would be appropriate for such a transition, the re-wiring would likely entail mostly Chinese inputs, a further step in the direction of dependence on the CCP for critical infrastructure. Most recently, Energy Foundation China has led a U.S. state-level legislative drive against the leading Western fertilizer company, Bayer. The drive centers on ensuring that Bayer faces lawsuits for its ties to the potentially carcinogenic pesticide Roundup, made by Monsanto, which Bayer acquired in 2018. Bayer says that the litigation is likely to drive it out of the U.S., which would in turn help Bayer’s Chinese state-backed competitor, Sinochem, dominate the U.S. market. Sinochem purchased Syngenta, the world’s largest maker of agricultural chemicals, in 2017 after Monsanto failed in its bid for the Swiss-based chemical conglomerate. U.S. reliance on a Chinese company for its fertilizer would neutralize a critical American advantage in food production. More broadly, Energy Foundation China has provided millions in recent years to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) to support “a clean energy future.” The ICCT has been an active supporter of the Inflation Reduction Act’s climate initiatives and advocates for increased battery electric trucking infrastructure. Energy Foundation China also helped the Aspen Change Institute’s Crux Alliance project to support rapid climate policy implementation. The ICCT is a member of the Crux Alliance. Known funders of Energy Foundation China include major left-wing climate groups like ClimateWorks Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, and Children’s Investment Fund Foundation. Hewlett and MacArthur are key contributors to the Collective Action Fund, an organization funding climate change litigation around the nation. Hewlett is also a major contributor to the Center for Climate Integrity, a key climate lawfare pressure group. ClimateWorks is a main conduit for left-wing money to fund environmental activism in the U.S. Children’s Investment Fund Foundation a philanthropic fund behind a variety of left-wing climate activists including Extinction Rebellion, a radical organization that’s gained notoriety for leading mass climate protests that block roadways and other performative acts. In 2023, several U.S.-based climate groups joined Energy Foundation China for “China Week” to discuss China’s response to climate change. The groups included: World Resources Institute, Climate Imperative Foundation (a newer non-profit also founded by Harvey that gave Energy Fund China $23.3 million, and which also paid his energy consultancy, Energy Innovation, $13.7 million from 2020 through 2022), Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Oak Foundation, ClimateWorks Foundation, Global Methane Hub, Hewlett Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Packard Foundation, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund… Although Energy Foundation China organizes itself as an American nonprofit, as mentioned above, the organization is led and managed by individuals with direct ties to the CCP. For instance, the organization’s CEO, Zou Ji, previously served in leadership positions within China’s official National Center for Climate Change Strategy within the National Development and Reform Commission of the State Council. He was so deeply tied into CCP leadership that he was included as a part of China’s delegation to the 2015 Paris Climate Talks. Zou’s other affiliations include a position at Tsinghua University at a center where his colleagues include a retired senior PLA officer and a former deputy director of an MSS think tank. Nor is Zou the only CCP-linked staff member. Energy Foundation China’s environmental program director, Xin Liu also held high-ranking positions within Chinese government entities, and Energy Foundation China’s board includes Hongjun Zhang, an attorney based in Washington, D.C. who is a member of China’s Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development and previously a legislative director for the China National People’s Congress. Zhang’s D.C. firm touts that he has worked for “many years in the Chinese government,” including stops at the “Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), State Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), Ministry of Agriculture (MOA), and National Development and Reform Commission.” Zhang has helped author China’s Five-Year Plans. The foundation’s executive vice president, David Vance Wagner, spent years coordinating directly with the CCP as a member of the U.S. State Department. Prior to his State Department service, Wagner was employed by China’s Ministry of Environmental Protection where he claims to have been the “first and only foreigner” to conduct “China’s national vehicle emission policy research.” Wagner completed a Master’s degree at China’s state-run Tsinghua University in Beijing. DIRECT COORDINATION WITH THE CCP Energy Foundation China’s operations in China are overseen by the CCP’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). The NDRC’s job is to oversee compliance with Chinese regulations and crack down on foreign investments in Chinese sectors important for “national security.” The government agency participates in censoring media funded by private capital in China. As mentioned, Energy Foundation China’s CEO previously served in a senior role at the agency. In addition, Energy Foundation China’s headquarters in China are located in a building owned by CITIC group, a state-owned Chinese investment corporation, and counts Beijing China News Network as one of its largest contractors. The China News Network is the front-facing website of China’s state-owned China News Service which spreads propaganda both in the country and around the world. Energy Foundation China regularly sends grants directly to CCP-controlled agencies in China, including the National Center for Climate Change Strategy, the Chinese Academy of Environmental Planning, and Chinese Academy of Sciences. It also has several known partnerships with governmental entities like the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, Tsinghua University, Tongzhou District People’s Government of Beijing, and the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development.

There’s much more, and I’ll be covering some of it in future posts, but you get the picture. Our tax-exempt NGOs and the globalists behind them are traitorous entities. It’s time the Congress and the Trump Administration go after them hard. More importantly, we need to drastically reduce the availability of tax-exemption to what are no more than the private special interests of wealthy globalists and their trust-funder progeny.

