Dear Senators McCormick, Fetterman, and Secretary Burgum,

President Donald Trump’s recent invocation of the Defense Production Act (DPA) on April 20, 2026, marks a pivotal moment for American energy independence. Citing his January 2025 national energy emergency declaration, Trump issued memorandums accelerating natural gas transmission, LNG capacity, petroleum production, grid infrastructure, and large-scale energy projects by waiving regulatory barriers and enabling federal support.

This bold action addresses threats from insufficient domestic energy to our economy and national security. The Northeast—Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and New England—stands at a crossroads, facing an energy security crisis born of misguided “green” policies that prioritize political correctness over affordability and reliability.

The Northeast’s Energy Affordability Crisis

Northeast residents pay 25.63¢ per kWh for residential electricity, 42% above the national average of 18.05¢ as of April 2026. States like Massachusetts (31.51¢), Rhode Island (31.30¢), Connecticut (27.84¢) and New York (27.07¢), exemplify this burden, driven by aging grids, limited local fuel, congested transmission, and aggressive renewable mandates. These rates have surged 5-8% year-over-year, far outpacing the national 5.4% increase, squeezing families and businesses amid inflation.

This stems from an obsession with subsidized solar and wind, which no community wants nearby due to land use and visual impacts, yet mandates force their buildout. Renewables’ intermittency demands full backup from reliable sources like natural gas or coal, duplicating the grid and inflating costs by $5-15/MWh for storage, forecasting, and redundancy.

Northeast transmission costs hit $5.90/MWh—the nation’s highest—exacerbated by renewables’ variable output straining infrastructure. Result: households forgo essentials as energy bills devour budgets, while industry flees high costs.

Obstruction of Pipelines and Fracking Bans

The Constitution Pipeline, a 124-mile project to deliver Pennsylvania Marcellus gas to New York, was killed in 2020 after years of legal battles and New York DEC opposition over water and climate fears. Recent 2026 revival attempts by Williams Cos. face renewed state blocks, depriving 10 million Northeasterners of cheap local gas.

New York’s 2014 fracking ban across Marcellus Shale reserves—the nation’s largest—eschewed billions in revenue and jobs, forcing reliance on distant, pricier imports. The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) extended this in 2021 with a basin-wide ban, blocking fracking in Wayne County, Pennsylvania, which is right next door to Susquehanna County, the most prolific natural-gas-producing county in all of America.

These policies starve the region of additional and abundant, inexpensive natural gas, spiking prices and stifling growth. Meanwhile, the rest of Pennsylvania thrives with fracking, and neighbors suffer from import dependence, vulnerable to global volatility, and unnecessarily high electric prices. Moreover, plans to revive Philadelphia as an LNG export hub—turning it into the next Houston—have languished; past proposals for a $600 million terminal at Port Richmond stalled amid opposition, missing export revenues and union jobs.

Economic Opportunities Squandered

Abundant gas could power a Northeastern renaissance. Philadelphia’s deep-water port positions it ideally for LNG exports, generating thousands of union jobs and positioning the city as an energy powerhouse. Fracking would boost Wayne County, Pennsylvania, and New York counties’ incomes 15% via royalties and taxes, per Marcellus data from Pennsylvania.

Pipelines like Constitution would lower bills, attract manufacturing, and fuel data centers—critical now as New York’s surging demand from AI facilities prompts Hochul’s 2026 push for operators to self-generate or pay premiums to shield households.

Data centers need reliable, cheap baseload power; intermittency-plagued grids risk blackouts and higher costs. Trump’s DPA fast-tracks this: prioritize pipelines, lift bans, develop ports to seize these opportunities before competitors do.

And, it’s not just about natural gas. There is oil buried below Northeastern Pennsylvania, for example. We know this from the results of deep test wells drilled long ago in Wayne and Pike Counties, as well as more recent discoveries. There are, also, multiple levels of shale. It's not only the Marcellus.

Urgent Demands for Action

Senators McCormick, Fetterman, and Secretary Burgum: Champion Trump’s DPA initiatives to build pipelines post-haste, overriding state obstructions via federal authority. Immediately eliminate New York’s fracking ban and DRBC prohibitions, unleashing Marcellus bounty. Those fracking bans are unconscionable constraints on our energy security. Also, fast-track Philadelphia LNG development, transforming it into the Northeast’s energy gateway and another Houston.

Representative Rob Bresnahan and allies like Dan Meuser must join: push House legislation for expedited permits, tax incentives for gas infrastructure, and data center energy pacts. This addresses our energy emergency—high prices, blackouts, import risks—while unlocking jobs, growth, and security.

The Northeast bleeds from foolish green dogma; real action now rebuilds prosperity. Lead or be left behind. Now is the time!

Sincerely,

Your Extremely Frustrated Constituents

#McCormick #Trump #Fetterman #Burgum #Fracking #EnergySecurity #ElectricPrices #Pipelines #ConstitutionPipeline #Philadelphia #Action #UnionJobs #LNG #Port #Bresnahan #Meuser

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