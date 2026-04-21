Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
4h

Well written and very much appreciated! Thank you!

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
21m

South Africa would be well advised to develop their local natural resources and quit the insanity of wind and solar pushed by the greenies.

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