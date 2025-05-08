The MGUY, in this great 5-minute video, completely demolishes claims that fast-charging (5 minutes or less) will solve the inconveniencer problem with EVs.

This video is outstanding!

And, just imagine how much coal, gas or uranium would be needed! The facts illustrate how impossible solar and wind are in meeting ourv energy needs when EVs are involved. Such is the quicksand on which the “energy transition” is built.

#MGUY #EVs #ElectricVehicles #Electrification #FastCharging #RechargingTime

