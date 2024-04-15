Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

We think our original headline [“2 Old N.J. Hippies Block Va. MVP Work by Hiding in Giant Opposum”] about says it all. We’ve seen this type of thing many times before — out-of-town (actually, out-of-state) “protesters” show up and disrupt legal construction activity because, well, because they’re looney tunes. They’ve drunk the global warming Kool-Aid and are convinced, against all reason and rationality, that using natural gas and oil is going to destroy Mom Earth.

This time around, it was a married couple well past their prime, a couple of old hippies making silly asses of themselves. They sat inside a huge plywood structure made to look like an opposum, blocking access to a Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) construction site in Virginia for several hours.

Ted Glick (74) and Jane Califf (83), who are married, locked themselves inside a large wooden opossum on Honeysuckle Rd. in Roanoke County, blocking legal MVP construction in the area. Glick and Califf prevented MVP from accessing its rightfully owned pipeline easement, a work yard, and 2 access roads, for 6.5 hours, before they were extracted from their blockade and arrested. They were each charged with three misdemeanors, given bail of $3,000, and bailed out the same day.

A “support rally” of a dozen people gathered on-site with the geriatric protesters, many wearing silly opossum costumes. Banners and signs on site read, “ELDERS SAY NO MVP,” and “DEFEND THIS LAND.” Ever notice how the left always creates a freak show wherever they go?

Here’s what it looked like:

click for larger version

click for larger version

The first article below is from the couple’s hometown Patch publication. Do you think we’re somehow prejudiced or flippant with our comments about the couple being old hippies attempting to relive the glory days of the Vietnam protests? The article below confirms our view. Old anti-shale protesters try to find some sort of purpose in their senior years, and they’ve transferred anti-war sentiments into anti-fossil fuel. Frankly, it’s pathetic. We feel sorry for them.

A quick note: In both stories below, you will read that the couple sat in (and others dressed up as) a “possum.” The word possum is commonly misused here in the U.S. Opossums are marsupials native to the Americas. They are characterized by white faces and sharp teeth. Possums are marsupials native to Australia and some neighboring countries. They are characterized by prehensile tails. The proper word usage for this case is opossum.

Appalachians Against Pipelines and Popular Resistance, far-left wackadoodle groups, issued this story about the opossum shenanigan:

Notice the couple’s comments on the Hamas war against Israel (to which Israel is responding) by calling Israel’s response a “genocidal war on Gaza.” No mention that Hamas invaded Israel, murdered 1,200 people, and took 200 hostages. Is this how Nazism began in Germany in the 1920s? We sometimes wonder.

Editor's Note: We note Ted Glick is a serial protester, which is the nature of most leftists. He is universally lauded by other leftists, of course, and himself. One thing we never learn about him, though, is how he supported himself during a lifetime of serial protesting. Isn't that odd? Draw your own conclusions but why didn't someone in the adoring press ask along the way? Well, that's easy. They like what he says and does and only wish they could be him.

