Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Kathy Adkins
Oct 18

Heard Merle Haggard sing this in person at the Tumbleweed Dance Hall in Stillwater, Oklahoma, sometime probably in the early 200x’s - quite literally the best, most engaging musical performance of my lifetime - his magnetic eyes made me feel like he was singing just to me. The house was definitely rocking that cold wintery night as the band and Merle emptied out of the bus almost on time, walking thru a back door directly onto the stage and almost immediately starting the show. This song is from my senior year in high school.

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