“Okie from Muskogee,” Merle Haggard’s classic was released in September, 1969, when I was entering Penn State. The following spring I began dating my wife, and we would occasionally visit a popular hangout called “The Black Horse” on the New York State side of the Delaware. It attracted a combination of country boys like myself and young long-haired hippie types. “Okie from Muskogee” was repeatedly played on the jukebox, along with “Teach Your Children” by Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young. The contrast was always fascinating:

The song had an appeal across many audiences, drawing even the Beach Boys into recording it:

The Smothers Brothers got in the act, too:

And, so did John Denver, singing along with Taffy Nivert who helped him write “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” so popular this past summer at American soccer games:

More recent versions include John Conlee’s traditional take:

And, the Swon Brothers did a nice version for “The Voice” talent show:

Enjoy your families!

#EnergySecurityFreedom #MerleHaggard #JohnDenver #BeachBoys #OkieFromMuskogee #JohnConlee #SwonBrothers #SmothersBrothers

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