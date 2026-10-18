“Okie from Muskogee,” Merle Haggard’s classic was released in September, 1969, when I was entering Penn State. The following spring I began dating my wife, and we would occasionally visit a popular hangout called “The Black Horse” on the New York State side of the Delaware. It attracted a combination of country boys like myself and young long-haired hippie types. “Okie from Muskogee” was repeatedly played on the jukebox, along with “Teach Your Children” by Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young. The contrast was always fascinating:
The song had an appeal across many audiences, drawing even the Beach Boys into recording it:
The Smothers Brothers got in the act, too:
And, so did John Denver, singing along with Taffy Nivert who helped him write “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” so popular this past summer at American soccer games:
More recent versions include John Conlee’s traditional take:
And, the Swon Brothers did a nice version for “The Voice” talent show:
Enjoy your families!
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Heard Merle Haggard sing this in person at the Tumbleweed Dance Hall in Stillwater, Oklahoma, sometime probably in the early 200x’s - quite literally the best, most engaging musical performance of my lifetime - his magnetic eyes made me feel like he was singing just to me. The house was definitely rocking that cold wintery night as the band and Merle emptied out of the bus almost on time, walking thru a back door directly onto the stage and almost immediately starting the show. This song is from my senior year in high school.