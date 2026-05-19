Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
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Forgive my ignorance…. My left-leaning friends would argue that green hydrogen (derived from solar and wind) could potentially replace at least some of the transportation fuels we currently produce using fossil fuels. Of course I argue that green hydrogen is largely a mythical substance, wildly inefficient to produce (most solar in my state has a capacity factor of around 12%, and frankly we don’t have enough land for all the solar that production would require), that would require an utterly impractical level of investment in new technology and new infrastructure. But are they correct on a purely theoretical level?

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